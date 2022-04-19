Is Tyler Linderbaum worth the Seahawks' Top-10 Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Center is one of the most undervalued positions in the NFL. From years of watching Aaron Donald chase Russell Wilson on the field, Seahawks fans know, better than anyone else, the importance of securing the middle of the offensive line.

The Seahawks have had a hole at center for several years, but can Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum be their future at the position?

What would a top-10-level center look like?

The role of the center is much more complicated than just 'a guard who snaps the ball', and as a result, when looking for the next great NFL center, there are several essential things to look for:

Is he smart?

Who handles protection adjustments pre-snap (QB or center) depends on the team. But all centers have to be able to mentally cope with all the stunts and twists they'll face in the NFL.

Given how pass-oriented the league is, almost every down will see two defenders switch rush lanes mid-play to confuse offensive linemen and generate pressure. As centers are involved in most of these stunts, an effective NFL center must know how to react to whatever the defense throws at him.

Brandon Thorn @BrandonThornNFL 3rd & 12, watch C Jason Kelce ID the T-E stunt, carry the T to the LG, then adjust back inside for a nasty 2-for-1 to secure the pocket for Foles to deliver the 1st down throw. Expert level mental processing and adjustment. #Eagles 3rd & 12, watch C Jason Kelce ID the T-E stunt, carry the T to the LG, then adjust back inside for a nasty 2-for-1 to secure the pocket for Foles to deliver the 1st down throw. Expert level mental processing and adjustment. #Eagles https://t.co/Qz0JVAOCpa

Can he dominate in the running game?

Running the ball is a uniquely diverse and technical task for NFL centers. Whereas the responsibilities of guards and tackles do not significantly depend on if the run called is gap, zone, power, or any other concept, the center's role varies hugely.

On any given running play, a center may be asked to seal off a back-side defender on a gap run, blow a defensive tackle off the line with a guard on a power run, or climb up to the second level to block a linebacker in space on a zone call.

Regardless of what he is asked to do, a center must be able to block effectively, which means he must have a balance of power, aggression, and mobility, which he demonstrates in every play.

Steven Ruiz @theStevenRuiz this is some aesthetically pleasing run blocking this is some aesthetically pleasing run blocking https://t.co/O8qlWLVUoC

Can he secure the middle of the offensive line?

Ask any quarterback in the league, and he'll tell you that the last thing he wants to see on a play is a 250+ pound defensive tackle right in his face.

QBs feel pressure up the middle much more than off the edge, and it's the interior pressure that, more often than not, leads to rushed throws that end up as interceptions.

But even if a defensive tackle doesn't work free, generating some 'pushback' in the middle of the line can lead to sacks, as QBs take steps backward to avoid the interior pressure and walk straight into an edge rusher turning the corner.

This means a center has to stop defensive tackles from breaking through the line and stop the pocket from being pushed back at the front. He needs to be strong, effective with his feet, and absorb the power, so the defensive line can't gain any ground on the quarterback.

VikeFans @VikeFans Any complaints about the pass protection? Viking line gives Keenum 10.5 seconds to throw. Avg release time in NFL is 2.9 seconds in NFL! Any complaints about the pass protection? Viking line gives Keenum 10.5 seconds to throw. Avg release time in NFL is 2.9 seconds in NFL! https://t.co/9FWjqTO2mU

How does Tyler Linderbaum match up?

Linderbaum looks more than deserving of a top-10 pick in terms of intelligence. He is incredibly intelligent and intuitive and rarely gets caught out by stunts. He communicates well and can pass off and pick up pass rushers with ease.

In terms of run blocking, the story is a bit more mixed. To his credit, Linderbaum is incredibly aggressive when meeting defenders in space; this aggression is only emphasized by the impressive effort he demonstrates in every play.

Nick Farabaugh @FarabaughFB Sending this tape right to the desk of Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin.



3 players blocked in one play by Tyler Linderbaum! Sending this tape right to the desk of Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin.3 players blocked in one play by Tyler Linderbaum! https://t.co/gPscn6IBVZ

Linderbaum is on the shorter side of NFL centers, standing at only 6'2", which is undoubtedly a double-edged sword in how it affects his run blocking ability. Linderbaum's smaller stature provides him with excellent mobility, which will benefit him greatly in zone runs in the NFL.

However, this smaller size also means that he isn't as good at creating space and driving back defenders as larger offensive linemen are. This is all too apparent on inside power run plays, where Linderbaum visibly struggles to move defensive tackles out of the way of the running back.

The Iowa native is still very technically gifted and can be very effective at sealing out defenders on the back-side.

However, his technical ability is even more obvious in his pass blocking, as Linderbaum can use excellent hand placement and impressive upper-body strength to defend against a wide variety of pass rush moves.

Unfortunately, though, what's more noticeable about Linderbaum's pass blocking is his lack of size. Linderbaum struggles against bull rushes, and though he can absorb the power, he isn't able to do so without giving up significant ground to his opposite number.

Dipesh Purandare @GreySkyFootball Rough play for the Iowa O-line here. Rough play for the Iowa O-line here. https://t.co/0V11BO4tI7

This is the main concern for Linderbaum for Seattle - even with all the traits he possesses and everything he can do, what he can't do is the one thing the Seahawks need him to do the most.

Seattle is in a division with Aaron Donald, one of the greatest defenders in NFL history. If the Seahawks draft Linderbaum, he'll have to line up against Donald twice each year, and it just happens to be that his biggest weakness is Donald's biggest strength.

Having to deal with collapsing pockets and interior offensive linemen being pushed into his face was what drove Russell Wilson out of Seattle. While Linderbaum may help deal with interior pressure, he won't be able to provide the overall pocket integrity that you want for a top-10 pick at the center.

So is Linderbaum a good prospect? Yes, and he can certainly be a starting center for most of the league. But is he worth the number nine pick? Probably not, and certainly not in a division with such powerful defensive linemen as Aaron Donald and Javon Kinlaw.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar