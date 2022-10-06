Should you trade Alvin Kamara? Fantasy outlook explained

Since being selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft, Alvin Kamara has overseen a productive career as a running back.

Due to a potential ban for an alleged incident that occurred during the Pro Bowl weekend earlier this year, Kamara was picked up at a discount. According to many sources, it is "increasingly more improbable" that he will be suspended in 2022.

Kamara's 20.4 expected fantasy points (xFP) per game last year were only behind Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry. The Saints back may have more opportunities to score this year because of New Orleans' more potent offense. Even with Jameis Winston at the helm, he still has impressive numbers.

Kamara is, without a doubt, a viable RB1 option, but since 2017, he has missed many games. In addition, he now poses a concern to fantasy gamers due to his injuries. Should Alvin Kamara be traded at this time?

Alvin Kamara's value as a fantasy player

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

In search of his sixth-straight season in the top 10 in fantasy football, Kamara is also entering his sixth NFL season. The best part is that he will continue to be a prominent target in the passing game as he is set to become New Orleans' starting running back.

Nevertheless, there are issues. Due to his ongoing on- and off-field difficulties, Kamara's performance last season suffered significantly without Drew Brees present. He is also unlikely to last for 17 games.

Additionally, due to an offseason arrest, Kamara might also face a multiple-game suspension. When healthy, the 27-year-old is a surefire RB1 producer. Still, until his off-field issues are fully rectified, he'll be a questionable premature pick.

Fantasy Sports @FantasySP Week 5 Fantasy Football Trade Value Charts: Alvin Kamara The Perfect Buy-Low Candidate: Alvin Kamara has not been healthy to start this season and has certainly let down the fantasy owners who drafted him with their first or second overall selection.… dlvr.it/SZWSM9 Week 5 Fantasy Football Trade Value Charts: Alvin Kamara The Perfect Buy-Low Candidate: Alvin Kamara has not been healthy to start this season and has certainly let down the fantasy owners who drafted him with their first or second overall selection.… dlvr.it/SZWSM9

You can keep gambling with him, but it appears to be better to trade him for a top-tier running back or wide receiver. His participation in major practices has been reduced, and there is a risk he could miss a few games in the near future.

Alvin Kamara's fit into the Saints offense

Alvin Kamara has a very special role in longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael's attacking system. The running back can do virtually anything on offense. He can run downhill like a power back, run around the tackle box like a speed back, and catch passes out of the backfield like a receiving back. Additionally, he can line up on the line of scrimmage and beat cornerbacks with his refined route-running ability.

Similar to tight end Taysom Hill, he is also somewhat of an advanced 'Swiss Army Knife' player.

