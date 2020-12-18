Tom Brady has defeated all the odds stacked against him in his NFL career.

The New England Patriots would draft quarterback Tom Brady with the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. To this day, Tom Brady is being laughed at for the photos taken of him shirtless at the pre-draft scouting combine. Back then, Tom Brady was a tall, skinny, unathletic-looking kid coming out of the University of Michigan. He certainly didn't look like an NFL franchise QB, or like arguably the greatest football player of all time.

Tom Brady would sit back and watch six other quarterbacks get drafted before his name was called. Eventually, he would make every other NFL regret their decision on passing him up.

Let's take a look at the six quarterbacks that were selected before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft and where they are now.

Tom Brady was selected as the 199th pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft twenty years ago today.



"We’ll just put him out there with everybody else and let him compete and see what happens." - Bill Belichick.



The rest is history.



1. Chad Pennington (18th Pick, New York Jets)

The New York Jets would select Chad Pennington out of Marshall University. The Jets would use the 18th pick in the first round to select Pennington, who was the first QB taken in the draft that year.

Chad Pennington would pass for 11,446 yards, 107 touchdowns and 30 interceptions at Marshall, where he was once teammates with a superstar wide receiver named Randy Moss.

Pennington would play for the New York Jets for 8 years before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2008. He would finish his career with the Dolphins and step away from football in 2010.

Pennington would pass for 17,823 yards, 102 touchdowns and 64 interceptions in the NFL. Twice he led the league in completion percentage.

Pennington has the unique distinction of winning the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award twice, in 2006 and in 2008 -- which offers a hint into how injury-prone he was during his pro career.

Where is Chad Pennington Now?

Pennington has spent his time coaching youth football. He is now the head football coach at Sayre High School in Lexington, Kentucky.

2. Giovanni Carmazzi (65th Pick, San Francisco 49ers)

The San Francisco 49ers would select Giovanni Carmazzi out of Hofstra University with the 65th pick in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Carmazzi would engrave his name in the Hofstra record books during his time there. He is currently the school's career leader in passing yards with 9,371 yards and passing touchdowns with 71.

Carmazzi was on the 49ers' roster for two years, but he never took a snap during a regular season game. He later played in the NFL Europe league and in Canada, his last year of pro football coming in 2005. During that time, he threw for 460 yards, 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

What does Giovanni Carmazzi do now?

Carmazzi is currently a goat farmer living in California. He describes himself as a yoga-exercising farmer. Brady is the greatest quarterback of all-time and Carmazzi is raising goats and instructing goat yoga. Seems like a good pick.

3. Chris Redman (76th Pick, Baltimore Ravens)

The Baltimore Ravens would select quarterback Chris Redman out of the University of Louisville with the 76th pick in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Chris Redman would play 8 years in the NFL, four with the Baltimore Ravens and four with the Atlanta Falcons. He would only start a total of 12 games between the two teams.

Redman would pass for 3,179 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the NFL. Redman would win a Super Bowl championship with the Ravens as a backup.

What does Chris Redman do now?

Chris Redman is currently the president of the Louisville Xtreme football club in the American Arena League.

4. Tee Martin (163rd Pick, Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers would draft quarterback Tee Martin out of the University of Tennessee with the 163rd pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Tee Martin was a standout quarterback for the Volunteers. He would pass for 4,592 yards, 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The Steelers had high hopes for the young quarterback. Martin would play for two teams during his NFL career. Between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders, Tee Martin would not start or play a game for the Steelers. Tee Martin would make an appearance for the Oakland Raiders where he would pass for 69 yards, 0 touchdowns and 1 interception.

What does Tee Martin do now?

Tee Martin is now the wide receivers coach for the University of Tennessee. Jeremy Pruitt would sign Martin to be the wide receivers coach and assistant head coach. Tee Martin is also the passing game coordinator. The former Tennessee Volunteer would spend seven seasons as the wide receiver coach for USC before going to Tennessee.

5. Marc Bulger (168th Pick, New Orleans Saints)

The New Orleans Saints would draft quarterback Marc Bulger with the 168th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Marc Bulger would have a great career at the University of West Virginia before entering the draft. Bulger would play four years at West Virginia where he passed for 8,153 yards, 59 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

One of my favorite games to watch as a fan was the week 17 showdown vs the Jets during the 2004 season. Big time performances from Marc Bulger, Torry Holt, and rookie Steven Jackson put Kicker Jeff Wilkins in position to send the Rams to the playoffs in the overtime thriller! pic.twitter.com/J8jFZTt2Jv — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) December 17, 2020

Marc Bulger would be released by the New Orleans Saints after training camp. He would spend two weeks on the practice squad for the Atlanta Falcons. Bulger would spend time on the St. Louis Rams practice squad before signing with them in the 2001 NFL Season.

Marc Bulger would spend 8 years with the St. Louis Rams in those 8 years he would make it to two Pro Bowls. Bulger would pass for 22,814 yards, 122 touchdowns and 93 interceptions. Marc Bulger would play in 3 NFL Playoff games in his NFL career.

What does Marc Bulger do now?

The former NFL quarterback has taken off the helmet and pads and started to work on a new sport. Marc Bulger has been working on curling. He is teaming up with former NFL players Jared Allen, Keith Bulluck, Marc Bulger and Michael Roos.

6. Spergon Wynn (183rd Pick, Cleveland Browns)

The Cleveland Browns would select quarterback Spergon Wynn out of the Southwest Texas State University. The Browns would use the 183rd pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft to take Wynn. Wynn would spend two seasons in the NFL. He played for the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings before leaving the NFL.

Spergon Wynn pass for 585 yards, 1 touchdown and 7 interceptions during the two seasons he spent in the NFL. Wynn would join the CFL where he would play four seasons. The best season he had in the CFL was with the Toronto Argonauts.

What does Spergon Wynn do now?

Spergon Wynn is a broker for natural gas and energy products. He is a broker for Amerex Engery Services. Wynn hung up the cleats and took the 9-5 job. He is currently living in Houston with his wife and two boys.