Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady was more valuable to Patriots dynasty than Bill Belichick

Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL and reactions are coming in from all angles. He was the talk of the sports world Tuesday morning and everyone has an opinion on his legendary career.

Skip Bayless, sports analyst and co-host of the Fox Sports One show Undisputed, had a particularly interesting take on his career, spanning back to his time with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. There have been arguments for years about who was more important to that dynasty between the head coach and the quarterback.

Bayless made it clear he sees Brady as the one who held the franchise together for nearly two decades:

"So I told you from the start, I believe that Brady was 75% of the value of of the dynasty, and I give him the credit for making it happen and keeping it happening, because he had to constantly be the buffer in the locker room between some angry irate players who just couldn't take the way that he treated them because Belichick kept treating players the way you did in the 1960s and getting away with."

The sometimes controversial analyst made it clear he saw the legendary signal-caller as the clear favorite for why the Patriots had so much success, citing Belichick's coldness toward the entire locker room.

The quarterback was a rare leader who could thrive under the "Patriot Way" and also make sure others fit in as well.

Tom Brady "officially" retires at the age of 44

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

We have all known for quite some time now that the three-time NFL MVP would be hanging up the cleats sometime soon. Just days ago, it was widely reported by several sources that Brady was calling it a career.

But the seven-time Super Bowl champion made it official this morning with his statement via Twitter. While fans and players alike will speculate on his next moves post-football, others continue to debate his 20 years spent with the New England Patriots.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tom Brady officially announced his retirement. Tom Brady officially announced his retirement.

The conversation arose between Bayless and co-host Shannon Sharpe because the quarterback made no mention of the Patriots in his retirement announcement. He solely mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with his family.

The two hosts were then trying to figure out why that may be.

It seems clear the quarterback will eventually enter the Hall of Fame as a New England Patriots player. He can finally get a proper day of celebration in New England as well now that he isn't associated with another franchise as an active player.

Debates will rage on for years about the Brady and Belichick dynamic and who was better between the two. The fact both won six Super Bowls together may mean it was always just an equal partnership.

Edited by LeRon Haire