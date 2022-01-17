Skip Bayless has a bizarre reaction to Tom Brady-Mac Jones comparisons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones have been compared this season. Yet Skip Bayless, the co-host of the Fox Sports 1 show "Undisputed," had an interesting take on the quarterback comparison.

On Twitter, Bayless said this:

Mac Jones is about as close to Tom Brady as I am to Buffalo. I'm in Los Angeles.

The sports commentator tweeted this out after the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend with a score of 47-17. In the game, Jones went 24 of 38 for 232 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

His two touchdown passes were caught by wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Matt Cannata @CannataPFN So much for the Tom Brady vs. Mac Jones Super Bowl a whole portion of the media was talking about a few weeks ago. So much for the Tom Brady vs. Mac Jones Super Bowl a whole portion of the media was talking about a few weeks ago.

By comparison, TB12's first-ever playoff start with the Patriots came in the 2001 season, when they faced the Oakland Raiders in New England.

TB12 went 32 of 52 for 312 yards and one interception. However, this was the game better known as the “Tuck Rule” game.

Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson of the Raiders looked to have forced a fumble by Brady that would have lost the game for New England. Yet the ruling was overturned by referee Walt Coleman for an incomplete pass.

This led to a 23-yard field goal made by Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri for a 16-13 overtime victory over Oakland.

Brady and New England won the Super Bowl that season over the St. Louis Rams by a score of 20-17 on the leg of a 48-yard FG by Vinatieri as time expired.

Comparing rookie seasons of Jones and Brady

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones had a great rookie season despite the loss in his first playoff game. The 15th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft had 3,801 passing yards with 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes, the eighth-most this season but short of the rookie record.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a 67.8 completion percentage in his rookie campaign in 2016. Jones' passing yards were the fifth-most for a rookie quarterback all-time.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had 4,374 yards in the 2012 season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion played in just one game during his rookie season in 2000 but started 14 games in 2001, in which he had 2,843 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

No matter what, Jones will be compared to the three-time NFL MVP as long as he is the franchise quarterback for the Patriots.

Only time will tell if his career is comparable to the G.O.A.T.

John Seibel @wdtnjohn Mac Jones is no Tom Brady. We can just stop that nonsense, right now. Mac Jones is no Tom Brady. We can just stop that nonsense, right now.

