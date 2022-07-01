Skip Bayless uses Kevin Durant's trade request as example to explain why NFL is 'more popular' than NBA

NBA free agency began yesterday and much like the NFL, the NBA offseason tends to get crazy. From lucrative extensions to players being released or traded, every NBA offseason has headlines just like the NFL.

The biggest headline so far this NBA off-season is Brooklyn Nets All-Star Forward Kevin Durant requesting a trade out of Brooklyn. It came as a surprise to many, especially after Kyrie Irving opted to remain with the team for the foreseeable future.

Sports analyst Skip Bayless thinks it’s a bad look for one of the NBA’s best superstars to request a trade. He thinks with the way business is in the NBA, it makes the NFL more popular.

Bayless Tweeted:

“It's not good for the NBA's image (and ratings) that superstars can force trades even when they have 4 YEARS LEFT ON A CONTRACT, as Kevin Durant does. But this is now the way business is done in the NBA - and why the NFL is still so much more popular.”

This NFL offseason saw an increase in high-profile wide receiver trades

The wide receiver position saw sesveral high-profile trades this offseason. The receiver market exploded when Jacksonville paid Christian Kirk $84 million over four seasons. Following the deal, many top receivers demanded more money. Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, and Marquise Brown were all traded this offseason. They were all given new contracts with their new teams.

Hill signed a four-year $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. Adams signed a five-year $141 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and Brown signed a four-year $100 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Top receivers Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin, and Cooper Kupp were also awarded new contracts from their respective teams this offseason too.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Deebo Samuel is currently seeking a trade and this is partly due to new contract demands. The 49ers are trying to hammer out a deal, but he's another receiver who could be moved before the 2022 campaign begins.

Trades in the NFL are often due to contractual issues. But trades in the NBA seem to be due to ring-chasing. This is different to what generally occurs in football, which is what Bayless was getting at.

