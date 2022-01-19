"They are about to repeat" - Skip Bayless backs Tom Brady-led Buccaneers to defend Super Bowl crown

Thanks to Tom Brady's success as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, he is adorned and supported by legions of fans across the globe.

Perhaps, none of those fans are as supportive as Fox Sports One analyst Skip Bayless.

Bayless, who is also co-host of the sports talk show Undisputed, has been a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller since his time with the New England Patriots.

Here's what the Fox Sports analyst had to say about Brady and the Buccaneers' chances of repeating:

"I feel very comfortable in saying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to repeat because I saw it in full force yesterday. I saw Brady goating at the highest goat level. I saw 12, 44 years of age going on 24 years of age, and to your point, he was off a little bit early."

Bayless was referring to Sunday's 31-15 Wild Card win vs. the Phildelphia Eagles, in which Brady was 29 of 37 for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

In his statement, Bayless also showed support for the Buccaneers' defense.

"And I saw Tampa Bay's defense suddenly rise and Super Bowl shine yesterday right on cue is, they got Shaq Barrett back, they got JPP back. They got Lavonte David back. There a couple players still missing that are about to come back."

Will Tom Brady and the Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions?

For the Buccaneers to repeat as Super Bowl champions next month at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the team will need to get their key players back for the final stretch.

Leonard Fournette, the starting running back for the champions, has been out for the last few weeks with a nagging hamstring injury. In his place Sunday was backup running back Giovanni Bernard, who was also returning from a knee injury that placed him on injured reserve.

The team is without receiver Chris Godwin, who is out with a torn ACL. Antonio Brown will no longer be with the Buccaneers due to his self-inflicted meltdown earlier in the season.

The defense is also, once again, becoming whole as Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, and Jason Pierre-Paul (all linebackers) are all back and ready to get after opposing quarterbacks.

If the Bucs can retain the health they currently have along with their injured players returning, the team has a more than solid chance of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

