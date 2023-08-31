Skyy Moore fantasy outlook: Is Chiefs WR a good pick in 2023?

Skyy Moore will enter the 2023 NFL season in one of the most ideal situations possible to potentially emerge into a fantasy football star. He's currently listed as a starting wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, so he should see an expanded role in an elite offense, catching passes from the best quarterback in the NFL.

In limited action last year, Moore demonstrated his upside as a play maker, especially in an offensive system as high-powered as the Chiefs have consistently been. If he does in fact increase his usage this season as expected, he could be one of the biggest steals in fantasy football drafts.

Skyy Moore's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Skyy Moore truly has the potential to exceed his current projections for the 2023 fantasy football season as much as, if not more than, any other NFL player. His dynamic skillset is one of the reasons why, but his opportunity within the Kansas City Chiefs' offense is what really creates his massive upside. While his relative inexperience still makes him a risky pick, his ceiling is extremely attractive.

The young wide receiver was buried a bit on the depth chart last year as the Chiefs had an abundance of relevant options. Things have opened up for Moore this season after Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman departed during free agency. This theoretically creates plenty of new targets for Moore, who is listed as a starter alongside the often-injured Kadarius Toney.

Being a starting wide receiver for two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is a stong reason to be optimistic about Moore's 2023 fantasy football outlook. Pair that with the fact that Kadarius Toney has struggled to stay on the field during his career so far, and Moore has a realistic shot to receive massive volume. If he makes the most of his opportunity, he could be one of the biggest steals in fantasy football this year.

Is Skyy Moore a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Skyy Moore is an excellent fantasy football pick in 2023 for any manager who prefers to target upside rather than stability during their drafts. For those looking to minimize risk, he's not the most ideal candidate. He still has a relatively low floor to go along with his massive upside, making him mostly a gamble. He could pay off in a big way, but several factors make him a risky pick.

While Moore is currently listed as a starter and the Chiefs offense has less established wide receivers competing for targets, they are still fairly deep with prospective players looking to carve out larger roles. Among them are Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross, who are each currently in more of a depth role but could emerge with a larger role if they make the most of their opportunities.

The only real established veteran among the Chiefs' current wide receivers is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has always been more of a rotational piece during his career so far.

The general inexperience of the wide receivers that Moore will be competing with for targets is what gives him excellent upside in arguably the best offensive environment in the NFL. Being listed as a Week 1 starter implies he will be one of the first to prove whether or not he can handle the expanded role.

Where should you draft Skyy Moore this year?

Skyy Moore is currently ranked as the WR48 and 125th overall player in upcoming 2023 fantasy football drafts, according to his recent ADP. This means he's often being profiled as a WR4 for many fantasy rosters. He's currently being selected around the 11th round in most fantasy drafts, depending on the league format and scoring settings.

The Chiefs' wide receiver prospect currently holds almost the exact same ADP as his teammate Kadarius Toney. Each of them have similar upside this year, though Toney was the more talented prospect coming out of college, but Moore doesn't have the alarming injury history.

Moore also holds a similar ADP to similarly speculative prospects with upside like Zay Flowers and Treylon Burks.

Flowers is a rookie, which comes with inherent risk of its own, and also plays with a quarterback in Lamar Jackson who's much less established as a passer than Patrick Mahomes.

Burks has a much worse quarterback situation, while also bringing an injury history with him into the 2023 NFL season.

All things considered, Skyy Moore makes for an excellent pick at his current ADP in the later rounds of most 2023 fantasy football drafts. While he may have a low floor, as the vast majority of players do at this ADP, he holds significantly more upside than many of them. If he can seize his opportunity in an ideal situation to thrive, he will be a fantasy football steal.

