Skyy Moore injury update: Latest on Chiefs WR ahead of Super Bowl clash vs. Eagles

When it comes to player health, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a good position going into Sunday's Super Bowl LIX. However, the team announced on Friday that wide receiver Skyy Moore, who is just coming off injured reserve, is doubtful to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

Moore's injury designation on Friday means he will likely not suit up in the Super Bowl. In fact, it's also not likely that he will even be activated off the IR list to be eligible to play. The former Western Michigan standout was limited in practice throughout the week, but that wasn't enough to get him off the injury report.

Moore has been on the injured reserve list since October due to an abdominal problem. Before getting hurt, he had not caught any passes in six games. The Chiefs then traded for DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans after Moore was placed on the IR.

Moore is unlikely to be among the Chiefs' players vying for three consecutive Super Bowl titles on Sunday after completing 21 receptions for 244 yards along with a touchdown in 14 games last season. Hopkins, Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy will be the team's top wide receivers going into the Super Bowl.

Skyy Moore hasn't played a playoff game in two years

Skyy Moore wasn't available for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers last season, so if he sits out against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, it will be the second time in his career that he has missed a Super Bowl game. In his last postseason appearance, he caught one pass for a four-yard score to help the Chiefs defeat Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.

Earlier in his first two years with the team, Moore showed glimmers of his ability to create plays. However, his role has substantially decreased this season due to injury struggles and a drop down the depth chart.

On Sunday, the Chiefs should be all right without Moore, or at the very least, his absence shouldn't have an impact on the team's offensive performance. Even if he were healthy, he would not be seeing much action.

The 24-year-old wide receiver was selected as the 54th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, but he hasn't made enough significant offensive influence on the gridiron since then. Given that, it would be reasonable to conclude that Moore will be leaving Kansas City either after Super Bowl LIX or when his contract expires the following season.

