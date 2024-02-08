Skyy Moore injury update: Will Chiefs WR play in Super Bowl LVIII vs. 49ers?

Second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore will be looking forward to competing in the second Super Bowl of his young NFL career. The pacey wideout has dealt with injuries lately, but he'll be ready to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs will need all the offensive help they can get against a formidable San Francisco defense. This article will update you on Skyy Moore's chances of playing in the big game. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Skyy Moore Injury Update

According to numerous reports, Moore participated fully in Wednesday's Kansas City Chiefs practice session. The sophomore wide receiver has just recently been activated from injured reserve.

Moore partook in every on-field session after being restricted to three limited listings during the first week of Super Bowl 2024 preparations. It depends on how many snaps he'd take in Sunday's season finale.

What happened to Skyy Moore?

Moore suffered a painful-looking knee injury in the Chiefs' Week 15 victory over the New England Patriots. Moore has been sidelined since sustaining the injury and has thus missed the entirety of the Chiefs' playoff run up to this point.

Furthermore, Moore tried to return from his knee injury earlier in the postseason, but the second-year pass catcher unfortunately re-injured his knee during training and remained unavailable.

However, the latest updates from the Kansas City camp indicate Moore would be available for Super Bowl 2024. The Western Michigan product could become a two-time Super Bowl champion to open his professional football career.

When will Skyy Moore return?

Moore is slated to return to action in Sunday's Super Bowl game. The Western Michigan alum is ramping up preparation in the training to show head coach Andy Reid that he deserves to be a part of the big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be grateful for Moore's recovery, as they face a steep challenge against the San Francisco to go back-to-back. The Chiefs are attempting to become the first NFL team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Bill Belichick's New England Patriots did it 19 years ago.