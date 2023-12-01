SNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13 Chiefs vs Packers: Isiah Pacheco, Christian Watson in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 13 of the 2023 fantasy football season features a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.

Both teams have plenty to play for with the NFL Playoffs quickly approaching. The Chiefs have their sights set on earning the top seed in the AFC, while the Packers are fighting for a spot among the NFC wild card teams.

This contest will also be extremely important in fantasy football leagues as both teams include a ton of legitimate line-up options this week.

They are both relatively deep at the offensive skill positions, with several of them having high ceilings and low floors. The following breakdown can help managers determine which players to target and fade on SNF.

Sunday Night Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 13 SNF WRs

Determining which players to target each week requires managers to assess a large number of factors.

Some of these include recent individual performances, injuries to relevant players, potential game scripts, expected offensive roles, direct weekly matchups, and projected team totals. This helps to pinpoint favorable weekly situations.

Blindly starting fantasy players without analyzing them first is often a recipe for missing out on maximized line-up scores. Instead, managers should focus on weighing all of their potential options against each other and breaking down each of their projections based on their individual scenarios in a given week.

Official injury reports are always another important factor when making line-up decisions for fantasy players in any game. For this particular showdown on Sunday Night Football, several injuries are worth mentioning as they could have an impact on overall projections.

Jerick McKinnon is the lone player on the Kansas City Chiefs officially listed as questionable. If he is unable to go, Isiah Pacheco is likely to see even more touches than usual. The Green Bay Packers also have a situation at running back. Aaron Jones has already been ruled out, so AJ Dillon will likely be the starter.

The Packers will also have two wide receivers listed as questionable in Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. This could open the door for Christian Watson to see an expanded role this week. He has already been gaining momentum in recent weeks and could be in line for a breakout performance in fantasy football.

Taking all of this and much more into careful consideration, here is a list of potential players to target and avoid in fantasy football on Sunday Night Football in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

SNF Week 13 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Patrick Mahomes

Despite the Packers allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes is still one of the best overall line-up options this week.

He is one of the rare quarterbacks who can be instantly plugged into fantasy line-ups every week, regardless of his individual matchup or team situation.

Jordan Love

In his first year as a starting quarterback, Jordan Love has quietly been having an excellent 2023 fantasy football season. He currently ranks as the overall QB10 and finished among the top 12 quarterbacks in each of the past three weeks.

In a game script that suggests he may need to pass the ball often to keep up with the Chiefs, he makes for a solid lineup option.

Isiah Pacheco

With Jerick McKinnon listed as questionable, Isiah Pacheco could be busier than usual this week. He has already been the Chiefs' workhorse this season, but McKinnon's potential absence opens up even more possible playing time, especially on passing downs. He is a strong option either way but carries more upside than usual this week.

Rashee Rice

The Chiefs have lacked a true WR1 in their offensive system across the past two seasons, but Rashee Rice may be becoming exactly that.

He has been targeted at least five times in four of his past five games and has totaled three touchdowns during that span. He is currently the only wide receiver on their team that can be trusted in fantasy football lineups.

Christian Watson

While Christian Watson has failed to live up to his high expectations so far this season, he has been heating up in recent weeks.

Watson has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games, including last week when he set season-highs in receptions and yards on his way to a season-best WR10 finish. With all of the Packers' wide receiver injuries, another big game could be coming for Watson.

Travis Kelce

The tight end position is traditionally the most difficult to navigate in fantasy football due to the lack of reliable options.

Travis Kelce is the ultimate exception to this situation. He has been not just one of the best tight ends over the past five years, but one of the most consistently productive fantasy players in any position. He is a lineup lock every week against any team.

SNF Week 13 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

AJ Dillon

Aaron Jones has been dealing with several injuries this year and has already missed multiple games. He is out again in Week 13, giving AJ Dillon another chance at extended playing time.

Dillon has failed to capitalize on it previously, failing to exceed 70 yards or score a touchdown since Week 5. Despite his current role, he can be faded in fantasy football.

Romeo Doubs

Despite serving as the WR1 on the Packers' depth chart this season, Romeo Doubs has been touchdown-dependent in fantasy football. He has failed to finish better than WR50 in any game he hasn't found the end zone.

The Chiefs currently allow the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers, making Doubs a player to avoid this week.

Tucker Kraft

With Luke Musgrave suffering a devastating injury, Tucker Kraft received his first opportunity to serve as a starter for the Packers last week. He responded by turning in a solid TE11 finish in PPR leagues.

This week is likely to be a very different situation against the Chiefs, who allow the third-fewest fantasy points per game to his position.