"Tom Brady should have been MVP" - Some fans aren't pleased with Aaron Rodgers winning NFL MVP award

Last night, the NFL hosted the NFL Honors, and during the presentation, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the NFL's MVP, the most prestigious award.

After the announcement, fans were quick to give their various opinions. Many people think Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady should have won the award.

Hank Lockwood @hen_ease Tom Brady should have been MVP Tom Brady should have been MVP

The MVP voting wasn't too close as the Green Bay Packers quarterback took 34 out of 50 All-Pro first-team votes, with Tom Brady receiving 16. The first-team All-Pro quarterback winners usually wind up winning MVP of the league. As far as the MVP voting, the 38-year-old notched 39 votes, Brady notched 10, and Cooper Kupp had one lone vote.

Many fans think Tom Brady should have won MVP, not Aaron Rodgers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Skip Bayless, one of Brady's biggest advocates, tweeted that he should have won the MVP.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Aaron Rodgers just won MVP. Tom Brady should have. Aaron Rodgers just won MVP. Tom Brady should have.

This Twitter user agreed with Bayless, stating that Green Bay's quarterback only performs well in the regular season.

Joseph @rarrlow @RealSkipBayless Brady was robbed. I knew this crap would happen. Fraudgers only performs in the regular season. @RealSkipBayless Brady was robbed. I knew this crap would happen. Fraudgers only performs in the regular season.

This Packers fan also admitted that he thinks Brady should have won.

Garrett Lee @Garrett75754672 @RealSkipBayless Coming from a packers fan, I agree. Brady had 1,201 more yards and 6 more pass TDs. Brady lead in almost every QB stat. Not to mention Brady is 6 years older than Rodgers and doing all of that. @RealSkipBayless Coming from a packers fan, I agree. Brady had 1,201 more yards and 6 more pass TDs. Brady lead in almost every QB stat. Not to mention Brady is 6 years older than Rodgers and doing all of that.

This Twitter user thinks Brady was straight up robbed.

This Twitter user says they gave the award to a known playoff choker.

This Twitter users states Brady had better numbers, yet he still lost.

This person tweeted that they agreed Brady should have won.

This fan also agrees with both of their numbers side-by-side.

This Twitter user tweeted that this is the one time that they agree with Bayless.

Ethan @EEagerton Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Aaron Rodgers just won MVP. Tom Brady should have. Aaron Rodgers just won MVP. Tom Brady should have. …..the one time I would agree with this dude twitter.com/realskipbayles… …..the one time I would agree with this dude twitter.com/realskipbayles…

Another Twitter user seems to agree with Skip for the first time.

Both Rodgers and Brady had amazing seasons this year. I don't think the NFL could have been wrong in choosing either/or for the award.

Brady can certainly plead his case as he led the league in completions, passing yards and touchdowns. He threw 43 touchdowns, which was the second-highest mark of his historic career, while setting a career high in passing yardage. Brady, also, won a playoff game this year over the Eagles in the wild card round before falling to the Rams the following week in the divisional round.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rodgers led the league in passer rating with a high 111.9 rating while throwing for the best touchdown percentage (7.0.). The Packers had a league-best 13-4 while winning the NFC North. Rodgers threw an impressive 37 touchdows to just 4 interceptions on the season. Despite having a near-perfect regular season, the Packers and Rodgers fell short to the 49ers in the first-round of the playoffs, resulting in a disappointing ending to what could have been an amazing season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe