"Sometimes it gets out of balance": When Tom Brady opened up about struggling to juggle NFL and fatherhood

Tom Brady's 24-year NFL career is a testament to his dedication to the sport. However, outside of football, he is a father of three children. Brady had a hard time balancing his life amid his busy football schedule.

When he was still with the Patriots and fresh off a Super Bowl defeat against the Eagles in Mar. 2018, he was interviewed by Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. He was asked about his struggles with respect to fatherhood and professional life.

"I think most professionals probably feel the same way. Sometimes it gets out of balance and you’ve got to figure out how to bring it back to a point where it feels great for everybody involved," Brady said.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and his family's struggles are well-known. Many even consider it to be the reason behind the downfall of his 13-year marriage to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

In the Facebook Watch documentary Tom vs. Time, Brady said that it isn't easy for him to balance his on-field and off-field commitments.

"Three kids and you're just always trying to juggle and you want to be there for them and you want to be there for the hockey games and the soccer games, but you also realize the level of commitment it takes to give as much as you can to the team that needs you," Brady said.

Despite their marriage falling apart, Brady and Bundchen have continued to be in good touch alongside co-parenting their children.

Tom Brady opens up on screwing up as a parent

Tom Brady was present at the 2024 Fortune Global Forum in NYC on November 12, where he repents screwing up his parenting responsibilities

"[People] in the room know that being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have, and we screw up a lot, and I've screwed up a lot as a parent," Brady said. "So, I don't want to seem like I'm some expert in parenting, because I'm certainly not that."

Brady has made an effort to parenting since his retirement, whether it's a trip to Montana, a ski vacation, a beach vacation, or a belated Christmas celebration. He is doing his best to make up for the time he missed while playing.

