"Sometimes you got to make tough decision" - When Pete Carroll opened up on Russell Wilson's trade to Broncos

After failing to win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson wanted to try his luck with other franchises. Amidst growing tensions with team management, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Caroll sought opportunities to trade him instead in 2022. They found a perfect partner in the Denver Broncos, who had been looking for a franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning's retirement.

What happened later was an essential event in the history of the Seahawks franchise trade as Schneider orchestrated a blockbuster trade with the Broncos. A year later - when the effects of the trade took place - Seattle appeared victorious in the long term.

During an interview with Mike Salk of Seattle Sports 710 in Mar. 2023, Pete Caroll said,

“I've learned that sometimes you got to make tough decisions and you got to go for it," Carroll remarked.

“It just reemphasized to me, sometimes you got to just sit with it. With really a good commitment of people in connection with the people that have to bring in the inputs of those decisions, you can make good solid choices and it worked. It worked out tremendously for us and that's why we're sitting in this position for this draft and we have some funds to work free agency because of it.”

The Seahawks traded Wilson for QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris and several draft picks: a first, second and fifth round pick in 2022 plus a first and second round pick in 2023. Meanwhile, the Broncos received Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Critics doubted John Schneider and Pete Carroll's decision despite the many gifts they received in exchange. However, the results kicked in Seattle's favor, who were building the team for the long run.

Pete Carroll and Seahawks had better run after Russell Wilson trade

The Seattle Seahawks - who finished 7-10 record in Russell Wilson's final season (2021) - turned things around to register a 9-8 finish - with some help from the Detroit Lions - and win the 2022 playoff ticket. But, while they lost to the 49ers in the wild card round, Pete Caroll found Geno Smith as an adequate replacement for Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Broncos had a horrific 2022 season (5-12). They fired HC Nathaniel Hackett and later released Russell Wilson as new coach Sean Payton took over. Overall, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks turned out to be the victors of the trade.

