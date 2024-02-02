SpongeBob show at Super Bowl LVIII: All details about alternate coverage of blockbuster event

SpongeBob SquarePants and the Super Bowl have a long history, and the fictional character is set to return to the big stage in Super Bowl LVIII. According to reports, SpongeBob SquarePants will perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

That's right! The iconic character will be an integral part of the league's Nickelodeon broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. This article will tell you what to expect from the performance and how to catch the event as it unfolds in real time. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What song will SpongeBob perform at Super Bowl LVIII?

SpongeBob SquarePants will perform "Sweet Victory" on Nickelodeon's broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. This performance will be a recreation, as over 20 years ago, a classic episode of the popular TV show aired. That episode was titled "Band Geeks" and is regarded as one of the greatest in the cartoon's illustrious history.

In the "Band Geeks" episode, SquarePants and his crew formed a band to play the halftime show at the Bubble Bowl, a fictional championship game. The band performed David Glen Eisley's "Sweet Victory," birthing one of the most memorable moments in the beloved show's history. That famous scene has since become a popular internet meme, with people cleverly inserting their favorite songs on SpongeBob's lips.

Super Bowl LVIII: How to watch

This year's Super Bowl game will be between two of the best-coached teams in the league. The game will be contested between reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams performed admirably in the regular season and took it up a notch in the postseason. Hence, they'll meet in a Super Bowl LIV rematch, which the Chiefs won.

Here's what you need to know about watching the game live:

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon