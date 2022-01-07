"Terrible mistake" - NFL MVP voter who called Aaron Rodgers a jerk apologizes for his comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the most polarizing player at his position this season. Earlier in the week, Chicago-based sportswriter Hub Arkush said he would not vote for him for MVP.

However, Arkush had a change of heart regarding his comments on the Green Bay signal caller and issued an apology. In an open apology, he said the following:

“I made a terrible mistake. It was completely my fault. There is no one else to blame, and I am here to try and apologize. I own this and I couldn’t be more sorry.”

I made a terrible mistake Tuesday with my Aaron Rodgers comments. It was completely my fault. There is no one else to blame, and I am here to try and apologize.

Here are Arkush’s initial comments to Chicago sports radio station 670 The Score about not voting for Rodgers for league MVP:

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player. Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady.”

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE We knew this was gonna happen with @AaronRodgers12 getting the MVP.. we can't empower these awards that are voted on by people with personal agendas We knew this was gonna happen with @AaronRodgers12 getting the MVP.. we can't empower these awards that are voted on by people with personal agendas#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/9KSJcvaokT

The sportswriter, analyst, and host is one of 50 media members of the Associated Press who has a vote for the MVP award.

The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback fired back on Arkush’s comments on not voting for him:

“I think he’s a bum. I think he’s an absolute bum. He doesn’t know me. I don’t know who he is. No one knew who he was, probably, until yesterday’s comments. I listened to his comments, but to say he had his mind made up in the summertime, in the offseason, that I had zero chance of winning MVP, in my opinion should exclude future votes.”

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Aaron Rodgers fires back at Hub Arkush, who said yesterday he won't vote Rodgers for MVP: I think he’s a bum. An absolute bum. ... His problem is I’m not vaccinated.... Maybe just for this season make it the Most Vaccinated Player."



Aaron Rodgers fires back at Hub Arkush, who said yesterday he won't vote Rodgers for MVP: I think he’s a bum. An absolute bum. ... His problem is I’m not vaccinated.... Maybe just for this season make it the Most Vaccinated Player."https://t.co/Y3oh6PKz1n

Back-to-Back MVPs for Rodgers?

Green Bay Packers v Los Angeles Chargers

For the Packers' all-time leader in touchdown passes, his resume this season could land him his fourth NFL MVP award.

The three-time All-Pro is looking to become the first player since Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning (2008 and 2009) to win the award in back-to-back years.

If Aaron were to win the award, he would break a tie with Hall of Famer Brett Favre for the most MVPs with Green Bay. Favre won three consecutive MVPs (1995-1997) in his 16 years with the Packers.

This season, Aaron has thrown for 3,977 yards with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions. He is ninth in passing yards, third in touchdown passes, and has the lowest percentage of times intercepted when attempting a pass (0.8 percent).

Green Bay is the top seed in the NFC and is looking for their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2010 season. They defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers that year by a score of 31-25.

For the 17-year NFL veteran quarterback, it is about adding to his (already) Hall of Fame career and legacy.

