NFL Countdown: Spygate remains a blip on Bill Belichick's otherwise spotless resume

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known to be one of, if not the greatest, NFL coaches ever. However, the Spygate scandal tarnishes his legacy. Belichick's time with Tom Brady brought unprecedented success to the franchise. His defensive tactics, coupled with Brady's offensive mastery, yielded six Super Bowl victories during Brady's 20 seasons in Boston.

People often argue as to who is truly responsible for the Patriots dynasty's during that time. Some say that Brady made the coach, while others say that Belichick made Brady. Either way, the pair's time together was one of the most successful eras of any football team.

At the time of writing, the Patriots head coach has won 254 games for the AFC franchise. He's lost 99 and has a winning percentage of .720, which is just incredible.

So that takes care of the good, now we will talk about the bad. As you may know, the Patriots were not without controversy and nothing was more controversial than Spygate.

Bill Belichick and the Spygate controversy

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference

Such was the Patriots' dominance at the time (they always won the division and nearly always made it to the AFC Championship games), that some felt it was too good to be true.

The Spygate incident happened back in 2007. The Patriots were found to be taping the New York Jets signals from the defensive coach at the time. Video assistant Matt Estrella was in charge of taping the Jets' signals at the reported request of the Patriots head coach.

The NFL films teams from the sidelines during games for TV and other sports shows. However, the Patriots taped from their own sideline, which was not allowed. NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell found that Belichick and New England had violated the rules that the league had in place.

Once the incident became public, the Patriots drew some serious heat. Many accused them of cheating, saying that it was not in the spirit of the game.

As a result, the Patriots were fined $250,000 and lost their first-round draft pick for the following draft (2008). Head coach Bill Belichick got what was at the time the biggest-ever fine for a coach, which was $500,000.

As good a coach as Belichick has been for the Patriots, Spygate will always be on his resume. For many, it seriously tarnishes his reputation as one of the greatest coaches ever.

The Patriots head coach won six Super Bowls for the franchise, but for his critics, Spygate is what he will most be remembered for.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell