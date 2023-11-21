As week 12 of the fantasy football season approaches, many leagues are reaching their climax, with playoffs mere weeks away.

Picking the right running back in your lineup is pivotal, as RBs are seen as the safest point scorers, with backs seeing the ball more than anyone other than the quarterback.

If you own both Joe Mixon and David Montgomery in your squad and only have room for one in your lineup, who should you pick for Week 12?

Is Joe Mixon a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon has become a more valuable fantasy asset as 2023 has progressed. Despite a slow start, Mixon has topped 20 PPR points in three of his last four matchups.

He's currently RB10 in PPR with 140.3 total, averaging 14 points per game. Mixon has 605 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with 31 receptions, 188 yards and another score.

The Bengals are reeling after losing superstar QB Joe Burrow to a season-ending wrist ligament injury. Unproven quarterback Jake Browning will start for Cincinnati for the rest of the year, and Mixon may be used by Browning as a safety blanket as he adjusts to starting for an NFL team.

Mixon and the Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 in what is a fierce AFC North rivalry. The Steelers have allowed 127.7 rushing yards per game this year, with only nine teams allowing more. Pittsburgh is ranked as the 20th best defense against fantasy running backs, allowing 22.62 points per game. This clash represents a fairly easy matchup for Mixon.

Is David Montgomery a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery has been one of the surprises of the season, with the former Bears back forming an excellent tandem with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

Montgomery is ranked as RB24 in PPR scoring, amassing 120.5 points this season, with an average of 17.2 per game. He has missed time through a rib cartilage injury, so his 17.2 per game is ahead of the likes of Mixon, DeAndre Swift and Austin Ekeler.

So far in 2023, Montgomery has rushed for 577 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding a further 88 yards through the air. Montgomery has been splitting carries with Gibbs, who has become a bigger part of the offense as the year progresses. Both are rushing behind the best offensive line in football, according to PFF, meaning there will be plenty of rushing lanes for the pair to make plays.

Montgomery and the Lions face the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, taking their division foe on during Thanksgiving Thursday. The Packers are ranked as the 22nd best defense against fantasy running backs, allowing 23.32 points per game to the position. They also allow 134.7 rushing yards per game with only four teams allowing more.

Joe Mixon vs David Montgomery: Who to start in Week 12?

If you own both Joe Mixon and David Montgomery and are unsure who to start, use our start/sit analyzer to help you decide.

Our analyzer says to start David Montgomery over Joe Mixon in Week 12. Montgomery is part of one of the best rush attacks in the NFL, while Mixon is on a Bengals team in transition after losing Joe Burrow to injury.

