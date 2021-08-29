Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks: Injury Report and Predicted Starters - August 28, 2021 | NFL Preseason 2021

The Los Angeles Chargers will face the regular-season starters of the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. These will be their respective final preseason games. The starting lineup for the Chargers won't include large sums of regular-season starters.

Meanwhile, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll plans on playing his starters in a couple of series. He's held out the teams' biggest stars Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams through the first two games. But against the Chargers, we'll get to see how the offense looks with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldren.

Chargers vs Seahawks Injury Report

Chargers

The Chargers won't play their starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Brian Bulaga. Slater has dealt with a lingering back issue and Bulaga a hip flexor. Backup running back Justin Jackson didn't play in week two with a groin injury and will be held out again. Finally, safety Nassir Adderly and cornerback Ryan Smith are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Outside of injuries, the Chargers are electing to play it safe. Justin Herbert, Derwin James and Keenan Allen won't play. James is working his way back from a torn meniscus. Meanwhile, Herbert and Allen are being held out due to being the most vital starters in their offense.

#Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said today that Pro Bowl DB Quandre Diggs isn’t practicing because “he’s making a statement” about wanting a new deal. Diggs is in the final year of his contract with a base salary of $5.95M. So Seattle now has Duane Brown and Diggs wanting new deals. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2021

Seahawks

The Seahawks don't have as many names on the injury list. Tyler Lockett practiced this week, although he has a questionable label. Left tackle Duane Brown and cornerback Quandre Diggs are holding out, on the other hand. Another cornerback, Tre Brown, is day-to-day with a knee injury, so time will tell for him.

The Seahawks will use this game to see how their regular-season starters mesh with Waldren. Wilson had a say in hiring Waldren, and tonight will be the first test at how much they let Wilson cook.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks predicted starters

Chargers

Chase Daniel will start at quarterback before Easton Stick gets his shot at the QB2 job. Joshua Kelley will be the lead running back. Catching passes will fall on the shoulders of Josh Palmer, Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson. Donald Parham Jr will be the starter at tight end.

On the offensive line, Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton will play for the injured Slater and Bulaga. Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi will man the guard positions. While Scott Quessenbarry will be at center while Brian Bulaga rests.

Brandon Staley hates pre-season for defense…



Chargers D starters that played in…



Game 1: 4

Game 2: 2 — Coach Vass (@CoachVass) August 23, 2021

The defense figures to follow the offense and play it safe. Bredien Fohoko, Christian Covington and Cortez Broughton will be the starters on the defensive line. Kyler Fackrell and Uchenna Nwosu will start as edge rushers. Nick Niemman and Kyzir White will get meaningful playing time as starting linebackers.

Impressive rookie Asante Samuel Jr. will start opposite Michael Davis at cornerback. Brandon Facyson will hold down the slot. Alohi Gilman and Mark Webb will round out the secondary as safeties. Michael Badgley and Ty Long will kick and punt respectively.

Seahawks

The Seahawks will roll out their regular starters, including Wilson and running back Chris Carson. DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain and rookie D'Wayne Eskridge will start at wide receiver. Lockett's injury will most likely cause him to be held out for precautionary reasons.

Gerald Everett will perform his first act as a Seahawks player at tight end. Without Brown, Stone Forsythe will play left tackle opposite Brandon Shell at right tackle. Day one starters Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis will play guard, with Ethan Pocic at center.

Defensively, L.J. Collier, Poona Ford, Al Woods and Carlos Dunlap II will man part 4 of the 4-3. Jordyn Brooks and Cody Martin are starters at linebacker along with defensive leader Bobby Wagner.

Ahkello Witherspoon and D.J. Reed will be locked in starters at cornerback. The slot player is up in the air based on the injury report. Adams will start at safety fresh off his contract extension, opposite Marquise Blair. Jason Myers and Michael Dickson are the starters at kicker and punter.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks Starting Lineups

Chargers

QB - Chase Daniel | RB - Joshua Kelley | WR - Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson | TE - Donald Parham Jr | OL - Trey Pipkins III, Matt Feiler, Scott Quessenberry, Oday Aboushi, Storm Norton

DE - Breiden Fehoko, Christian Covington, Cortez Broughton | EDGE - Kyler Fackrell, Uchenna Nwosu | LB - Kyzir White, Nick Niemman | CB - Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Brandon Facyson | S - Alohi Gilman Mark Webb | K - Michael Badgley | P - Ty Long

Seahawks

QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Chris Carson | WR - DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain, D'Wayne Eskridge | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Stone Forsythe, Damien Lewis, Ethan Pocic, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell

DE - L.J. Collier, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Carlos Dunlap II | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Cody Barton | CB - Ahkello Witherspoon, D.J. Reed | S - Jamal Adams, Marquise Blair | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

