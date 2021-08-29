Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans: Injury Report and Starting Lineup - August 28, 2021 | NFL Preseason 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their Week One starting lineup in the first half of their final preseason game. The Houston Texans plan to do the same, but these two teams couldn't be more opposite.

The Buccaneers return the entire starting lineup from the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Texans look entirely different with a plethora of free-agent signings. We'll see the big names of the Bucs like Tom Brady and Mike Evans. Tyrod Taylor will be in action for the first time as the Texans' starting quarterback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans injury report

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers' injury report primarily consists of players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Reserve guards Earl Watford and Nick Leverett are out.

The Buccaneers placed offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Leverett is one of those bubble guys for the 53-man roster. You wonder if not playing tomorrow will have an impact on his ability to make the team? — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) August 27, 2021

As is kicker Ryan Succop, who tested positive for COVID-19. Running back Troymaine Pope and reserve tackle Chidi Okeke were placed on injured reserve this week.

Other than these players, the defending champions will play full steam ahead.

Texans

The Texans will be without a quartet of their wide receivers against the Bucs. Andre Roberts, their lead returner on special teams, is questionable. His injury, however, is undisclosed. Taywan Taylor was placed on injured reserve this week, which ends his season.

Nico Collins is questionable with an undisclosed injury. New acquisition Anthony Miller is expected back in week one or two. And starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil is out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

To conclude with the Texans, cornerback Bradley Roby is suspended until week two of the regular season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans starting lineups

Buccaneers

Bruce Arians on his starters: “I hope to see what I wanna see in this first half [of Saturday’s game]… otherwise we’re going to be playing into the third quarter.” — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 25, 2021

The 44-year-old Brady will receive his first snaps of the preseason. Leonard Fournette will be in the backfield. The monstrous trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown will start at wide receiver. Brady's longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski will start at tight end.

Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa and Tristan Wirfs will start on the offensive line. This group surprised everyone last year and will look to get even better.

Defensively, Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston, and Jason Pierre-Paul will be starting on the defensive line. Devin White, Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett will be at the back end of the 4-3 defense. Cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean will be starting.

Antonine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead are the starting safeties. Replacing Succop at kicker will be Jose Borregales. Bradley Pinion will punt.

Texans

Journeyman Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback with the first team. Mark Ingram II will be the starting running back and will split carries in their committee backfield. Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley and Keke Coutee will make up their trio of starting receivers.

Jordan Akins is the starting tight end. Charlie Heck will start in place of Tunsil at left tackle. He'll be joined by Max Scharping, Justin Britt, Justin McCray and Tytus Howard.

The defensive front consists of Whitney Mercilus, Maliek Collins, Vincent Taylor, and Jordan Jenkins. The starting linebackers are Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, and Kevin Pierre-Louis.

Desmond King II, Terrance Mitchell and Vernon Hargraves III are the starting cornerbacks. Their safety tandem with Eric Murray and Justin Reid is a young duo with promise. Ka'imi Fairbairn and Cameron Johnston are the kickers and punters.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans projected starters

Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

DE - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston, Jason Pierre-Paul | LB - Devin White, Lavonte David, Shawuil Barrett | CB - Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean | S - Jordan Whitehead, Antoine Winfield Jr. | K - Jose Borregales | P - Bradley Pinion

Texans

QB - Tyrod Taylor | RB - Mark Ingram II | WR - Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Keke Coutee | TE - Jordan Akins | OL - Charlie Heck, Max Scharping, Justin Britt, Justin McCray, Tytus Howard

DE - Whitney Merculus, Maliek Collins, Vincent Taylor, Jordan Jenkins | LB - Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Kevin Pierre-Louis | CB - Desmond King II, Terrance Mitchell, Vernon Hargraves III | S - Eric Murray, Justin Reid | K - Ka'imi Fairbairn | P - Cameron Johnston

Edited by Arnav Kholkar