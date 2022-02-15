Stat shows just how lethal Rams trio of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. were in postseason

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56 thanks to a strong showing from their defense late in the game.

The offense got them on the scoreboard early thanks to Odell Beckham Jr., but then suffered an ACL injury and missed most of the game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford turned to Cooper Kupp to bail them out, and Kupp was able to add Super Bowl MVP to his historic 2021 resume.

But a certain stat from NFL Research on Twitter showed everyone just how dangerous the trio of Stafford, Kupp, and Beckham Jr. was this postseason.

NFL Research @NFLResearch



M. Stafford & C. Kupp = 143.8 (2021)

M. Stafford & O. Beckham Jr = 138.5 (2021)

T. Brady & D. Amendola = 130.8 (2017)

Highest Passer Ratings Among QB-WR Duos in a single postseason (last 5 seasons, min. 20 targets):
1⃣ M. Stafford & C. Kupp = 143.8 (2021)
2⃣ M. Stafford & O. Beckham Jr = 138.5 (2021)
3⃣ T. Brady & D. Amendola = 130.8 (2017)
4⃣ A. Rodgers & D. Adams = 129.9 (2019)

Matthew Stafford has posted the top two best passer ratings in the same postseason with two different receivers. He did better than Tom Brady and his third-best receiver, as well as MVP Aaron Rodgers and star receiver Davante Adams.

To put it in retrospect, Adams posted 298 yards and two touchdowns in two games during in 2019. Danny Amendola had 348 yards and two touchdowns in three games in 2017.

In 2021, through four games, Cooper Kupp had 478 yards from a record 33 catches and six touchdowns. Beckham Jr. had 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores.

More than 50% of Matthew Stafford's completions in the playoffs were caught by these two receivers.

The Rams faced some strong secondaries, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.

The fact that Stafford was able to perform so efficiently with two receivers is an impressive feat in itself.

Will the Rams retain this trio in 2022?

Matthew Stafford is expected to sign an extension to remain with the Rams, likely for the rest of his career. Cooper Kupp is signed through 2025 and could easily receive another large extension in the near future.

As for Odell Beckham Jr., he is a pending free agent this offseason but his injury in the Super Bowl makes his future murky.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is believed to have torn his ACL in last night’s Super Bowl win, source said. That means a long road of recovery for the free agent, who has a challenge to be ready for 2022. Beckham had 2 catches for 52 yards, 1 TD and 1 moonwalk before the injury. #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is believed to have torn his ACL in last night’s Super Bowl win, source said. That means a long road of recovery for the free agent, who has a challenge to be ready for 2022. Beckham had 2 catches for 52 yards, 1 TD and 1 moonwalk before the injury.

Beckham Jr. was having one of the best games in his career before a non-contact injury forced him to watch most of the game from the sideline. It was later revealed to be an ACL injury, the same injury that hindered his 2020 season.

Even if he re-signs with the Rams, there is no guarantee he will be ready to start the season or be the same player again. If this was his swan song with in Los Angeles, he can always look back on it knowing he finally won a Super Bowl there.

