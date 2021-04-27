Steelers Mock Draft: Predictions for all Steelers' picks for the 2021 NFL Draft 

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter Thursday night's NFL Draft with plenty of draft capital, owning eight picks for the three-day event.

Assuming they don't move up or down the board, their first pick will be the 26th. Three of their top needs include a cornerback, offensive tackler and a running back.

NFL Draft Round 1, pick 24: RB Travis Etienne

The Pittsburgh Steelers need help at the running back position after posting the worst yards per attempt mark in the NFL last season at 3.6.

Clemson's Travis Etienne will address that need after registering 914 yards and 14 touchdowns on 168 attempts. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry over his four-year college career.

Etienne would also help alleviate some of the durability concerns with James Connor after tallying at least 100 carries each season with Clemson and more than 200 in 2018 and 2019.

NFL Draft Round 2, pick 55: Wyatt Davis

The Steelers will have to replace Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler on the offensive line.

Wyatt Davis, a 6-4, 315-pound offensive guard from Ohio State, would be a good first step toward filling those holes. He would add run-blocking strength along the interior offensive line.

NFL Draft Round 3, pick 87: Stone Forsythe

Florida offensive tackle Stone Forsythe would help Pittsburgh address another hole along the offensive line. He has the size -- 6-8 and 315 pounds -- and is strong at finishing blocks.

A concern, though, for Forsythe is his mobility.

NFL Draft Round 4, pick 128: Shaun Wade

Ohio State's Shaun Wade chases down Clemson's E.J. Williams.

After selecting three offensive players with their first three picks, it's time for the Steelers to address their defensive needs.

Ohio State's Shaun Wade will fill a need at cornerback after recording 34 total tackles with two interceptions in 2020. Heading into the 2020 season, Wade appeared on his way to becoming a CB1 in the NFL but slid down draft boards after he struggled to keep up with speedy receivers on the outside like Alabama's DeVonta Smith.

NFL Draft Round 4, pick 140: Ernest Jones

The Steelers have needs on all three levels of defense, and they could do worse than South Carolina's Ernest Jones.

The 6-2, 230-pound linebacker finished with 86 total tackles last season, including a career-high 19 tackles against LSU. He excelled at defending the run but will need to improve on pass protection.

NFL Draft Round 6, pick 216: Raymond Johnson

Another defensive player, Georgia Southern's Raymond Johnson, would address a need for an edge for the Steelers.

Johnson recorded 150 total tackles in 50 career games in college, adding 16.5 sacks and six fumble recoveries.

NFL Draft Round 7, pick 245: Tedarrell Slaton

Florida's Tedarrell Slaton would provide more depth along the defensive line for Pittsburgh.

The 6-5, 340-pound defensive tackle was a force with the Gators, finishing his college career with 98 total tackles, including ten for a loss and 3.5 sacks in 45 games.

NFL Draft Round 7, pick 254: Sam Ehlinger

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger throws a pass against Kansas State.

Returning to offense, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger would fill a need for quarterback depth for Pittsburgh.

Ehlinger passed for 2,566 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 60.2 percent of his passes last season as a senior.