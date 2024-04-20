Steelers NFL Draft: Ranking Pittsburgh's worst draft picks over the past 10 years feat. Artie Burns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of making intelligent draft picks, like Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, but they've also made questionable picks over the years. These players didn't do much for the organization and went down as draft day busts.

Here are a couple of draft picks from the past decade that the Steelers might want to erase from their record.

Steelers' worst draft picks over the past 10 years ranked

#5 Dri Archer, Running back, Kent State, 2014 NFL Draft

Dri Archer was a do-it-all player during his time at Kent State, so NFL scouts expected him to be a three-level offensive threat when he got to the league.

However, Archer never got going in Pittsburgh and spent just two seasons with the Steelers. Archer featured in 20 games in two years, amassing a stat line of 40 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards. He never scored a touchdown as a Steeler and was released ahead of his third season in the league.

#4 Senquez Golson, Cornerback, Ole Miss, 2015 NFL Draft

Senquez Golson was a well-respected ball hawk coming out of college. He amassed an absurd 10 interceptions in 12 games during his senior year at Ole Miss. Those were eye-popping numbers, and it didn't come as a surprise when the Steelers used up a second-round pick to employ his talents.

However, Golson never played a single snap for Pittsburgh due to a plethora of injuries. The Ole Miss product suffered a shoulder injury ahead of his rookie season and missed the entire year.

He suffered a Lisfranc injury the following year and missed his entire sophomore season. Golson was injured yet again ahead of year three and was eventually cut by the franchise.

#3 Sammie Coates, Wide receiver, Auburn, 2015 NFL Draft

Sammie Coates had loads of potential coming into the NFL. He was a star at Auburn, and Pittsburgh's front office saw a future in him catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger on offense.

However, rotten luck with injuries derailed Coates' career. He ended up with just 446 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions as a Steeler. He lasted just two seasons in Pittsburgh before the franchise let him go.

#2 Devin Bush, Linebacker, Michigan, 2019 NFL Draft

Devin Bush started his NFL career with a bang, finishing third in defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for the defensive stopper.

Bush suffered a series of injuries during the rest of his Steelers' career, and the franchise eventually declined his fifth-year option. It was a sad way to go out for a player that initially promised so much.

#1 Artie Burns, Cornerback, Miami, 2016 NFL Draft

Artie Burns was never meant to be a first-round pick, so it's surprising that the Steelers decided o draft him so high. Burns was an excellent defensive prospect, but nothing screamed Pro Bowl potential heading into the NFL.

Hence, it didn't come as a surprise when Burns' form fell off a cliff in year three. He couldn't cover anyone in his last two years with the Steelers, so the franchise didn't pick up his fifth-year option.