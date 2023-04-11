Steelers to the Playoffs in 2023? Looking at the Pro Bowl powerhouse in Steel City

In the first season without Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to remain competitive. They finished with a record of 9-8 as their talented defense led the way while rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett found his footing. Pickett finished sixth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after completing 63% of his passes and leading Pittsburgh to a 7-5 record in the games he started.

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in 16 years coaching the Steelers, which is an NFL record. With a talented, young offensive core and an elite defense, the Steelers should be considered playoff contenders in year two without Big Ben.

The Steelers have an exciting offensive core

Along with Pickett, the Steelers have some more talented pieces on the offensive side. Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his NFL career. He has also added 10 scrimmage touchdowns in each of those seasons. Look for him to become one of the NFL's premier running backs in 2023.

Pittsburgh also has two solid, young wide receivers in Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson and second-year receiver George Pickens. Johnson is one of the better slot receivers in the league (1,161 receiving yards on 107 receptions in 2021). Pickens averaged 15.4 yards per reception as a rookie last year (8th in the NFL). Look for Pickett to build a steady connection with these two in 2023.

Mike Tomlin runs a powerhouse Defense in Steel City

Led by arguably the best defender in the league in TJ Watt (2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year), Pittsburgh has a dangerous defensive unit. Along with Watt, the outfit has a six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle in Cam Heyward. With those two rushing the passer once again in 2023, opposing offenses will be in for some long days.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith was completely snubbed from the Pro Bowl last season after leading the NFL in forced fumbles (5) and recording 14.5 sacks.

On the back end, Pittsburgh has a pair of Pro Bowl defensive backs in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and newly-signed cornerback Patrick Peterson. Fitzpatrick finished tied for the lead with six interceptions last season. Peterson is a future Hall of Famer (8-time Pro Bowl selection).

In 2022, Pittsburgh finished in the top 10 in points allowed, interceptions, and rushing defense.

With Mike Tomlin leading the way in his 17th season at the helm in Steel City, the Steelers appear to be a dangerous team. If Kenny Pickett can take another step up in his second season, the outfit might be more than just playoff contenders.

