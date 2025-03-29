Steelers QB options: Top 3 players that Pittsburgh could sign if Aaron Rodgers retires

Aaron Rodgers has once again taken the scenic route to deciding his future. In almost every offseason of the last several, he has left the NFL in a state of uncertainty in one way or another. However, this time it might be the real deal.

If Aaron Rodgers can't win over the Steelers and refuses to take a backup role, his career could essentially be over. The state of play at the moment is that while Rodgers likes a lot of things about Pittsburgh, he is considering retirement.

The Steelers have let two QBs walk this offseason in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, so if Aaron Rodgers retires, their QB room is a concern. However, there are still some names that Mike Tomlin could likely lead to a winning season. Here's a look at the three best options for the Steelers in the free-agent market.

Top 3 players that Pittsburgh could sign if Aaron Rodgers retires

#3 - Drew Lock

Drew Lock at New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Drew Lock was drafted to be the Denver Broncos' successor to Peyton Manning. That didn't happen and not long later, they traded him to the Seahawks. Eventually he ended up playing for the New York Giants and is now a free agent.

Lock has the ability to deliver some impressively accurate deep balls, but the former Broncos quarterback has a history of turning the ball over alarmingly often (34 TDs, 28 INTs in 36 appearances). This signing would not appease the fanbase, and whether this would be an upgrade over Mason Rudolph or just more depth is a valid question.

#2 - Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz at Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Carson Wentz's best days as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles could be behind him. However, as a quarterback who has led multiple franchises to winning records in his career, the Steelers could do worse than Wentz.

Wentz is also coming fresh off a season with Andy Reid. If anyone was able to get him into working order again, it might have been the Kansas City Chiefs head coach. He has also spent time with Sean McVay.

Of course, his Week 18 performance in 2024 left a bad taste in the mouth with a 38-0 showing, but he was saddled with backups against the Denver Broncos' playoff-caliber team.

If the Steelers can't have Aaron Rodgers, they could pursue Wentz, who has shone at times in his career, although does have a habit of faltering when the pressure is at it's greatest.

#1 - Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco winds up to throw as a member of the Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn

Joe Flacco has received some buzz about potentially starting already this offseason at a number of places. After putting together memorable runs with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts in recent years, Flacco doesn't appear to be done just yet.

Flacco has won a Super Bowl in his career, and while that level of expectations could be a pipe dream, the quarterback's addition could feel like Ben Roethlisberger reincarnate, which is when Tomlin was at his best. Roethlisberger was a pocket quarterback gunslinger, and adding Flacco would give the Steelers another pocket quarterback gunslinger.

Joe Flacco has thrown for 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his last 13 games of action, logging a 6-5 record in games he has started. While there were concerns in Indy last season, he is a valid option for a Steelers team that could be running out of options if Aaron Rodgers retires.

