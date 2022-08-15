WATCH: Steelers rookie celebrates first NFL TD with trademark Antonio Brown dance

Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason standout wide-receiver George Pickens put on a show during the team's opening game against the Seattle Seahawks. He has impressed coaches throughout training camp and took no time to display his talents on the big stage.

The second-round draft pick caught an incredible 26-yard toe-tap pass in the back of the endzone for a touchdown. This put the Steelers up by two scores. Pickens celebrated his touchdown with former Steeler Antonio Brown's trademark dance, taken from his latest music video.

George Pickens doing Antonio Brown’s dance after scoring his 1st TD George Pickens doing Antonio Brown’s dance after scoring his 1st TD 😂 https://t.co/yozLsBnICG

Pickens was projected to be a first-round pickup following his electrifying stint at Georgia. However, an injury last year sidelined him for 11 games and pushed him down to 52nd overall in the second round.

He is on a steady path to hush any doubters after his first preseason performance. Against the Seahawks, he caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. However, his most highlight-worthy play came in the first quarter when he completely pancaked a defensive back.

His stellar performance in that game earned him Pro Football Focus (PFF) highest-graded offensive rookie from all games on Saturday (91.2). It was a solid debut for the rookie and Pittsburgh will undoubtedly be watching him closely in their remaining preseason games.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett looked impressive in preseason debut

With the Steelers' starting quarterback gig still up for grabs, all eyes were on Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett on Saturday. All three of them delivered solid performances with at least a touchdown each.

But Pickett dazzled under the lights and led the Steelers on a game-winning touchdown drive. He began the second half and went completed 13 passes from 15 attempts for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

The #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett produced a 132.6 passer rating in his preseason debut - higher than any other rookie in the last 30 years (min. 10 pass attempts).The #Pickettsburgh era is here. #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett produced a 132.6 passer rating in his preseason debut - higher than any other rookie in the last 30 years (min. 10 pass attempts). The #Pickettsburgh era is here. https://t.co/ZcBIIe4Lcg

They all made a solid case for themselves against the Seahawks. While Mason Rudolph seems to have been sidelined in the minds of many fans, he put in an impressive display on Saturday. He completed nine passes from 15 attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown. Trubisky completed four passes from seven attempts for 63 yards and a touchdown.

It will be interesting to see in the remaining preseason games how coach Mike Tomlin uses his three quarterbacks. We still do not know who will be the starting signal-caller in Pittsburgh.

