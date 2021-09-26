Steelers vs Bengals prediction, odds and picks - September 26 | NFL season 2021-22

The Pittsburgh Steelers will battle their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It's always a spirited affair when these two teams face off. The Steelers are 1-1 and a tough team to get a read on. Their defense was impressive in Week 1, but the offense has yet to show it's evolved from last season.

Meanwhile, the Bengals' offense has also been inconsistent. In Week 1, Joe Burrow played a smooth game with Joe Mixon rushing for 127 yards. In Week 2, the offense was borderline disastrous, especially the sequence when Burrow threw three interceptions on three straight passes. After Sunday, one team will be 2-1 while the other will fall to 1-2.

Steelers vs Bengals match details

Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

Sunday, Sept. 26, 1:00 PM ET

Heintz Field, Pittsburgh, PA.

Steelers vs Bengals betting odds

The Steelers are currently the favorites, but only just. Their Moneyline is -160 and the spread for them is just -3.0 points. The underdog Bengals are at a +135 Moneyline and a +3.0 spread. Oddsmakers project this game to be incredibly close.

Steelers vs Bengals picks

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



This is a game where you can't go wrong in picking either team.

First off, these are possibly the two worst offensive lines in the NFL. Each pass rush will get to the quarterback a lot, which makes the rest of the game unpredictable.

Both quarterbacks have been inconsistent to start the season. The defense, though, has been a strength on both sides. A three-point spread feels right because neither offense has shown the ability to run up the scoreboard.

Steelers vs Bengals key injuries

Steelers

QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pec) questionable

LB T.J. Watt (Groin) questionable

WR Diontae Johnson (Knee) questionable

LB Alex Highsmith (Groin) questionable

Bengals

WR Tee Higgins (Shoulder) questionable

DL Larry Ogunjobi (Groin) questionable

CB Trae Waynes (Hamstring) questionable

G Xavier Su'a-Filo (Leg) questionable

Steelers vs Bengals Head To Head

In the recent history of matchups between the two, the Steelers have owned the Bengals. Before the Bengals won last season's second meeting, the Steelers won a jaw-dropping 11 straight encounters. Ben Roethlisberger is 24-7 in his career against the Bengals with two of those wins coming in playoff games.

Steelers vs Bengals prediction

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is a little banged up, but sounds like he'll probably play (he always plays). From NFL Now: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is a little banged up, but sounds like he'll probably play (he always plays). https://t.co/zuvnknKoVf

It's a tough game to predict with injuries play a big role in any assessment.

Injuries aside, the Bengals have more big-play potential on offense than Pittsburgh. The difference-maker will be which offensive line can protect their QB better. The Steelers' offensive line has been a wreck and will struggle more than the Bengals'. Cincinnati, meanwhile, will benefit from catching a Steelers defense on the mend.

The script might change by the next time they face off. But as it stands entering Week 3, the Bengals' offense looks more cohesive and in-sync than the Steelers'. The Bengals will win in an upset that makes people around the league look at Cincinnati as more than just the fourth team in the AFC North.

