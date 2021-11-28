Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 12 

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals match details

Date: November 28th, 2021

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Time: 1:00 pm EST

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals betting odds

Spreads

Pittsburgh Steelers: +3.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pittsburgh Steelers: +160

Cincinnati Bengals: -185

Over/Under

Pittsburgh Steelers: O44.0 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals: U44.0 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals betting picks

When the two teams met earlier, the Steelers' mighty defense, which has kept their season alive, couldn't cope with Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense. Don't expect much to change on Sunday.

Take the under and expect the Bengals to cover the spread.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals betting trends

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals key injuries

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals head-to-head

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals prediction

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar