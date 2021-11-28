Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 12 

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals match details
Date: November 28th, 2021
Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Time: 1:00 pm EST
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals betting odds
Spreads
Pittsburgh Steelers: +3.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Pittsburgh Steelers: +160
Cincinnati Bengals: -185
Over/Under
Pittsburgh Steelers: O44.0 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals: U44.0 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals betting picks
When the two teams met earlier, the Steelers' mighty defense, which has kept their season alive, couldn't cope with Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense. Don't expect much to change on Sunday.
Take the under and expect the Bengals to cover the spread.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals betting trends
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals key injuries
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals head-to-head
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals prediction