Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17 Monday Night Football 

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Jan 03, 2022 01:37 PM IST
Preview

Check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Steelers and Browns:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns injury report for Monday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Buddy JohnsonLBFootOut
Pressley Harvin IIIPNot Injury-RelatedQuestionable
Kendrick GreenCCalfQuestionable

Cleveland Browns injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Ronnie Harrison Jr.SAnkleOut
Troy HillCBKneeOut
John Johnson IIISHamstringOut
Kareem HuntRBAnkleQuestionable
Malik JacksonDTKneeQuestionable

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns starting lineup for Monday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Chase Claypool, Dionate Johnson, Ray-Ray McCloud | | TE - Pat Freiermuth | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Joe Haeg, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor

DL - Carlos Davis, Isaiah Buggs, Cameron Heyward | LB - T. J. Watt, Marcus Allen, Robert Spillane, Alex Highsmith | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton | S - Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick | K - Chris Boswell | P - Corliss Waitman

Cleveland Browns

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashaad Higgins | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, James Hudson III

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greddy Williams | S - Grant Delpitt, M.J. Stewart Jr. | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Dustin Colquitt

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
