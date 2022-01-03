Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17 Monday Night Football 

Check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Steelers and Browns:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns injury report for Monday Night Football
Pittsburgh Steelers injury report
Cleveland Browns injury report
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns starting lineup for Monday Night Football
Pittsburgh Steelers
QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Chase Claypool, Dionate Johnson, Ray-Ray McCloud | | TE - Pat Freiermuth | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Joe Haeg, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor
DL - Carlos Davis, Isaiah Buggs, Cameron Heyward | LB - T. J. Watt, Marcus Allen, Robert Spillane, Alex Highsmith | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton | S - Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick | K - Chris Boswell | P - Corliss Waitman
Cleveland Browns
QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashaad Higgins | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, James Hudson III
DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greddy Williams | S - Grant Delpitt, M.J. Stewart Jr. | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Dustin Colquitt