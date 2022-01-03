Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17 Monday Night Football 

Check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Steelers and Browns:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns injury report for Monday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Buddy Johnson LB Foot Out Pressley Harvin III P Not Injury-Related Questionable Kendrick Green C Calf Questionable

Cleveland Browns injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Ronnie Harrison Jr. S Ankle Out Troy Hill CB Knee Out John Johnson III S Hamstring Out Kareem Hunt RB Ankle Questionable Malik Jackson DT Knee Questionable

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns starting lineup for Monday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Chase Claypool, Dionate Johnson, Ray-Ray McCloud | | TE - Pat Freiermuth | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Joe Haeg, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor

DL - Carlos Davis, Isaiah Buggs, Cameron Heyward | LB - T. J. Watt, Marcus Allen, Robert Spillane, Alex Highsmith | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton | S - Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick | K - Chris Boswell | P - Corliss Waitman

Cleveland Browns

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashaad Higgins | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, James Hudson III

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greddy Williams | S - Grant Delpitt, M.J. Stewart Jr. | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Dustin Colquitt

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar