Steelers vs Browns: Time, channel, live stream, & injury report

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns rivalry is one of the oldest in the history of the NFL. The two will once again meet in Cleveland on Thursday. Both the teams started their regular season with a win but were defeated by their opponents in their Week 2 game.

The Steelers came into the season after winning all three preseason games against the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Detroit Lions. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in their Week 1 game in overtime. Week 2 was a little frustrating for the Steelers as they lost to the New England Patriots, 14-17.

The Browns were defeated twice in the preseason, but started Week 1 with a victory against the Carolina Panthers. The Browns faced the New York Jets last weekend and were leading the scoreboard until the final 22 seconds of the fourth quarter. Joe Flacco threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson and Cleveland lost the match 31-30.

Who will win their week 3 game - the Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns?

What time is the Steelers vs Browns Week 2 game?

The Steelers and Browns will face off on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The game will start at 8:15 PM ET and will be played at Cleveland's home ground, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio.

What channel is the Steelers vs Browns game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video at 8:15 pm EST. Kirk Herbstreit will be on the mic, Al Michaels will feature for the play-by-play, and Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

Steelers vs Browns live streaming guide

The game can be streamed live on the NFL+. Fans who reside outside of the United States can stream the game via the NFL's Game Pass app. The free streaming option will be available on Fubo TV (Free trial). You can also listen to the game live on Radio: For the Cleveland area - ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, and 98.5 WNCX. For the Pittsburgh area - WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM.

Steelers vs Browns injury report

For the Steelers, only two players were listed on their Week 3 injury report. Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session as he suffered from lower leg cramps. Linebacker Devin Bush was also injured but was seen in Tuesday and Wednesday practice sessions. Both players will be playing on Thursday.

The Browns have suffered a loss as their defensive end Jadeveon Clowney won't be playing in the Week 3 game because of his foot injury.

Steelers vs Browns head-to-head record

The Steelers and Browns have met 141 times. The first time they played against each other was in 1950 when the Browns defeated the Steelers 30 - 17. The Steelers are currently 79-61-1 against the Browns. If Pittsburgh wins on Thursday, then it will be their third consecutive win against the Browns.

