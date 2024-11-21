Steelers vs. Browns weather report: Latest on conditions at Huntington Bank Field for Week 12 TNF clash in Cleveland

The Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the Cleveland Browns in the opening game of Week 12. The Thursday Night Football game is scheduled to commence at 8:15 EST from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Here's a look at the weather report for the showdown between the two AFC North teams.

Steelers vs. Browns weather report for Week 12 game

At kickoff, Huntington Bank Field's temperature is forecast to be around 37°F. The game is expected to start with gusting winds, rain, and even flurries.

The winds are expected to blow at around 12 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. This could be a concern for both teams and it could encourage them to prioritize their running plays. Even kickers might face issues with the strong breeze in the area.

The temperature is expected to drop even more as the game progresses into the night. There's a prediction for on/off snowfall and rain during the game.

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Expected Temperature: 37°F

37°F Showers: 80% chance during the game

80% chance during the game Wind: 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

NFL 2024 season: How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 12 TNF game

The Steelers (8-2) vs. Browns (2-8) Week 12 game will not be broadcast on national TV. Fans nationwide can live stream the game on Amazon Prime Video, where Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will handle the coverage on the network.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channels: N/A

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Venue: Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Brad Allen will be the head referee for the Steelers vs. Browns game. Here's a look at the rest of Allen's crew that will help him officiate the contest:

U: Duane Heydt

DJ: Sarah Thomas

LJ: Walter Flowers

FJ: Rick Patterson

SJ: Chad Hill

BJ: Tyree Walton

RO: Kevin Brown

RA: Durwood Manley

