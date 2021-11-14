Steelers vs. Lions injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

On Sunday, the 0-8 Detroit Lions will travel to Heinz Field to take on the resurgent Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Steelers have won four games on the trot but haven't been convincing in any of those. Their largest margin of victory in this run is eight. But head coach Mike Tomlin likely won't mind how his team racks up wins. The Steelers are above .500 and would want to improve that with another win on Sunday.

To say it's been a tough season for the Lions would be an understatement. The team wasn't expected to win a whole lot, but sitting 0-8 ahead of their Week 10 clash with the team's performance regressing weekly wasn't what rookie head Dan Campbell had in mind. The Lions need a win and they need one as soon as possible. Could they break the duck on Sunday? Only time will tell.

Until then, here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Steelers vs. Lions injury report

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player Position Injury Game Status Chase Claypool WR Toe Out Ben Roethlisberger QB COVID Out

Detroit Lions

Player Position Injury Game Status Austin Seibert K Right Hip Out Jamaal Williams RB Thigh Out Austin Bryant OLB Shoulder Questionable Taylor Decker T Finger Questionable

Steelers vs. Lions starting lineups

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Mason Rudolph | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Steven Sims | TE - Pat Freiermuth | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwma Okorafor

DL - Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs, Cameron Heyward | LB - T.J. Watt, Devin Bush Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith, | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre | S - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds | K - Chris Boswell | P - Pressley Harvin III

Detroit Lions

QB - Jared Goff | HB - D'Andre Swift | FB - Jason Cabinda | WR - Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Khadarel Hodge | TE - T.J. Hockenson | OL - Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Nelson

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams | LB - Alex Anzalone, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Charles Harris, Trey Flowers | CB - Jerry Jacobs, Amani Oruwariye | S - Will Harris, Tracy Walker | K - Ryan Santoso | P - Jack Fox

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar