Steelers vs. Lions prediction, odds and picks - November 14, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The winless Detroit Lions face another daunting task in Week 10 as they travel to Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

A victory for the Steelers on Sunday will see them join the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the AFC North standings with a 6-3 record. Pittsburgh was 1-3 after Week 4 but bounced back to win four on the trot to get their season back on track. Their victories haven't been convincing, but coach Mike Tomlin will take the wins in whichever manner they come.

Like Tomlin, Lions head coach Dan Campbell would not mind a win on Sunday, irrespective of how it comes. The rookie head coach is still hunting for his first win as an NFL coach, but it's somehow looking increasingly unlikely that a maiden win is around the corner.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions match details

When: Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions betting odds

Spreads

Pittsburgh Steelers: -8.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pittsburgh Steelers: -380

Detroit Lions: +290

Totals

Pittsburgh Steelers: U42.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions: O42.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions betting picks

The Steelers have won their last four games, but they haven't been convincing in any of them. The margin of victory in their last three games has been five points or less.

The Lions may not have won a game but have put up a fight in a few of their matchups. Detroit probably won't beat Pittsburgh, but the game will be a tightly contested affair all the way through. Lions -8.5 is a no-brainer pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions key injuries

Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Chase Claypool (Toe): Out

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Some relatively good news for #Steelers WR Chase Claypool: His toe injury is not considered season-ending. There was some fear of that originally, but he’s now considered week-to-week, source said. May miss some time, but will be back. Some relatively good news for #Steelers WR Chase Claypool: His toe injury is not considered season-ending. There was some fear of that originally, but he’s now considered week-to-week, source said. May miss some time, but will be back.

Detroit Lions

OLB Austin Bryant (Shoulder): Questionable

K Austin Seibert (Right Hip): Out

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions head-to-head

The two franchises have met 32 times in the NFL. Pittsburgh leads 17-14-1 all-time head-to-head.

The two teams last met during the 2017 season. The Steelers won a close game 20-17.

Steelers vs. Lions Prediction

The Steelers offense isn't quite the force the team would want it to be, but their defense has been immense this season. The Lions can be competitive, but not enough to pull off this upset win.

Prediction: The Steelers win by one score.

