Steelers vs. Packers prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 8 SNF feat. Aaron Rodgers, Josh Jacobs, and more

The Week 8 SNF (Sunday Night Football) duel will be full of nostalgia, as Aaron Rodgers and his Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted the quarterback 20 years ago and was his home from 2005 through 2022.

Ad

The Steelers (4-2) are exceeding expectations this season, with Rodgers looking comfortable in his new role. The Packers (4-1-1) sit first in the NFC standings after trading Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys to bolster their defense.

Both teams are looking to sign their name on the list of contenders and a win on Sunday would elevate their expectations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week 8 Steelers vs. Packers prediction

The Steelers come off a divisional loss, 33-31, to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. Joe Flacco put the Steelers on notice despite Aaron Rodgers throwing for 249 yards, Jaylen Warren rushing for 127 yards and Pat Freiermuth racking up 111 yards receiving. They are eager to bounce back and return to winning ways against a difficult team.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Aaron Rodgers will play a special game on Sunday, as he has never faced off against his former team. The Packers beat their first AFC North opponent of the season in Week 3 and they hope to go 2-0 up with a win against the Steelers.

Prediction: Steelers 24 - Packers 28

Steelers vs. Packers Week 8 fantasy outlook

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has adapted to the demands that Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin have placed on him. The veteran quarterback has gone 118 of 172 for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns against five interceptions this season, becoming a solid option for fantasy managers. ESPN ranks him as the 24th-best player in the league this week, projected to score 17.18 points.

Ad

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

Jordan Love bounced back after a tumultuous 2024 NFL season. The young quarterback is leading the Packers to the top spot in the NFC North, but the conference as a whole. In six games, he has gone 122 of 176 for 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns against two interceptions. The Packers have a solid receiving corps that benefits Love every week.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers

Josh Jacobs is one of the best players in his position this season. The running back wasn't at his best last year, but he's hitting on all cylinders this campaign. In six games, Jacobs has carried the ball 111 times, racking up 414 yards and eight touchdowns. The Steelers will have a hard time stopping him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.