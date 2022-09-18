Patriots vs Steelers: Time, channel, live stream, and injury report

The New England Patriots will lock horns with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The crunch encounter between the two teams will take place at the Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, September 18th.

The Patriots' clash with the Steelers is bound to be an intriguing one for both sides. Both are still getting acclimatized to new personnel and minor offensive adjustments. The Patriots head into the game on the back of a defeat against the Miami Dolphins in their season-opener. Meanwhile, the Steelers managed a narrow win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

What time is Patriots vs Steelers?

The Week 2 encounter between the two AFC foes will kick off at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, September 18th at the Acrisure Stadium.

What channel is Patriots vs Steelers on?

In the USA, the Patriots vs Steelers game will be broadcast live on CBS.

Patriots vs Steelers live streaming guide

In the USA, NFL fans can live stream the contest on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Live streaming in Canada will be available on DAZN.

Mac Jones tipped to start for Patriots in Week 2

Patriots vs Steelers injury report

New England Patriots injury report

Player Position Injury Status Joshuah Bledsoe S Groin Out Trent Brown T Ankle Questionable Raekwon McMillan LB Thumb Questionable Adrian Phillips S Ribs Questionable Pierre Strong Jr. RB Shoulder Questionable Shaun Wade CB Ankle Questionable

Mac Jones is expected to start as the quarterback for the Patriots in Week 2. The 24-year-old missed practice on Thursday due to illness but has recovered ever since.

Bill Belichick still has four players who are questionable for Sunday's game. Joshuah Bledsoe will certainly miss the matchup due to a groin injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Aside from superstar linebacker T.J. Watt, the Steelers have not designated any of their players as out, doubtful or even questionable. Mason Cole, Najee Harris, Rob Spillane and Levi Wallace were removed from the Steelers' injury list on Friday.

Patriots vs Steelers head-to-head record

AFC Championship - Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots

The two teams have faced each other 33 times in the past, including five postseason games. The Patriots have a slight edge in the H2H department with 17 wins over the Steelers. The Steelers have managed 16 victories against the Patriots over the years.

The last time these two teams met was back in September 2019. That one-sided game ended 33-3 in favor of the Patriots. We will see who comes out on top in this Week 2 matchup on Sunday.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far