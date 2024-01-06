Steelers vs Ravens injury report: Latest on Kenny Pickett, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Odell Beckham Jr. and more for Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens face off in a crunch Week 18 game on Saturday. The Ravens enter the game with the No. 1 seed in the AFC in the bag, while the Steelers are chasing their first postseason appearance in the Kenny Pickett regime.

The game should be an interesting watch, and here's an injury report heading into the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report for Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers have listed three players as questionable for their must-win game on Saturday. The players are defensive back Trenton Thompson, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and outside linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Kenny Pickett's injury status

Pittsburgh Steelers franchise quarterback Kenny Pickett looks set to make his long-awaited return from injury against the Ravens. The Pittsburgh University alum hasn't played since undergoing ankle surgery on Dec. 6, 2023, but he participated fully in every practice session this week.

Expect Pickett to start for the Steelers as the team looks to make this year's postseason.

Minkah Fitzpatrick's injury status

Steelers’ perennial Pro Bowl free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned for practice for the first time since hurting his knee in Pittsburgh’s Week 15 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts.

This is great news for Pittsburgh, as Fitzpatrick is their best safety and a known menace on defense.

Baltimore Ravens injury report for Week 18

As for Baltimore, the recently crowned AFC conference champs will be without six players for the last game of the 2023 regular season. The players ruled out of the game are wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., linebacker Malik Harrison, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, star quarterback Lamar Jackson, cornerback Daryl Worley and guard Kevin Zeitler.

Furthermore, six additional players are questionable for the matchup against the Steelers.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury status

Odell Beckham Jr. won't play in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The perennial Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion will sit out the game to rest.

Beckham Jr. was ruled in of the final Week 18 injury report, with his and MVP favorite Lamar Jackson's absences attributed to rest/coach's decisions. After the Steelers' game, Baltimore has a Wild Card bye to look forward to.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch

The Steelers and Ravens are set to round up their 2023 seasons with a crunch Saturday game. Both teams come into the game with winning records, and their fan bases would appreciate a win to end the season.

The Steelers have more impetus to win, knowing that a victory will improve their postseason chances. As for the Ravens, they've already clinched the number one seed in the AFC Conference, so the game doesn't hold as much significance.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ABC

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

