Steelers vs. Seahawks projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 13, 2025 19:21 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks will face off in Week 2 of the 2025 season. The Steelers recorded an impressive win in Week 1 against the New York Jets, while the Seahawks suffered a loss against the San Francisco 49ers in their opening game.

With that in mind, let's look at the starting lineups, depth charts, and game details for the contest.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup for Week 2

Pittsburgh Steelers' projected starting lineup

These are the Steelers' projected starters on offense vs the Seahawks:

Position

Name

LT

Broderick Jones

LG

Isaac Seumalo

C

Zach Frazier

RG

Mason McCormick

RT

Troy Fautanu

TE

Pat Freiermuth

TE

Darnell Washington

RB

Jaylen Warren

FB

Connor Heyward

QB

Aaron Rodgers

WR

Calvin Austin III

WR

DK Metcalf

These are the Steelers' projected starters on defense vs the Seahawks:

Position

Name

DT

Cameron Heyward

NT

Keeanu Benton

DE

Derrick Harmon

LOLB

T.J. Watt

LILB

Patrick Queen

RILB

Payton Wilson

ROLB

Alex Highsmith

LCB

Darius Slay

FS

Juan Thornhill

SS

DeShon Elliott

RCB

Joey Porter Jr.

NB

Jalen Ramsey

These are the Steelers' projected starters on special teams vs the Seahawks:

Position

Name

P

Corliss Waitman

K

Chris Boswell

LS

Christian Kuntz

H

Corliss Waitman

KR

Kenneth Gainwell

PR

Calvin Austin III

Seattle Seahawks' projected starting lineup

These are the Seahawks' projected starters on offense vs the Steelers:

Position

Name

WR

Cooper Kupp

LT

Charles Cross

LG

Grey Zabel

C

Jalen Sundell

RG

Anthony Bradford

RT

Abraham Lucas

TE

AJ Barner

WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

QB

Sam Darnold

FB

Robbie Ouzts

RB

Kenneth Walker III

These are the Seahawks' projected starters on defense vs the Steelers:

Position

Name

DT

Jarran Reed

NT

Byron Murphy II

DE

Leonard Williams

RUSH

DeMarcus Lawrence

MLB

Ernest Jones IV

WLB

Tyrice Knight

SLB

Uchenna Nwosu

CB

Devon Witherspoon

CB

Riq Woolen

S

Coby Bryant

S

Julian Love

These are the Seahawks' projected starters on special teams vs the Steelers:

Position

Name

K

Jason Myers

P

Michael Dickson

H

Michael Dickson

PR

Tory Horton

KR

George Holani

LS

Chris Stoll

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks depth chart

Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart

This is the Steelers' projected depth chart on offense vs the Seahawks:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

LT

Broderick Jones

Calvin Anderson

-

-

LG

Isaac Seumalo

Spencer Anderson

-

-

C

Zach Frazier

Ryan McCollum

-

-

RG

Mason McCormick

Max Scharping

-

-

RT

Troy Fautanu

Andrus Peat

-

-

TE

Pat Freiermuth

Jonnu Smith

-

-

TE

Darnell Washington

-

-

-

RB

Jaylen Warren

Kenneth Gainwell

Kaleb Johnson

-

FB

Connor Heyward

-

-

-

QB

Aaron Rodgers

Mason Rudolph

Skylar Thompson

-

WR

Calvin Austin III

Roman Wilson

-

-

WR

DK Metcalf

Scotty Miller

Ben Skowronek

-

This is the Steelers' projected depth chart on defense vs the Seahawks:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DT

Cameron Heyward

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Esezi Otomewo

-

NT

Keeanu Benton

Daniel Ekuale

Logan Lee

-

DE

Derrick Harmon

Yahya Black

-

-

LOLB

T.J. Watt

Jack Sawyer

-

-

LILB

Patrick Queen

Malik Harrison

-

-

RILB

Payton Wilson

Cole Holcomb

Carson Bruener

-

ROLB

Alex Highsmith

Nick Herbig

-

-

LCB

Darius Slay

Brandin Echols

-

-

FS

Juan Thornhill

Miles Killebrew

-

-

SS

DeShon Elliott

Chuck Clark

Jabrill Peppers

-

RCB

Joey Porter Jr.

Brandin Echols

James Pierre

-

NB

Jalen Ramsey

-

-

-

This is the Steelers' projected depth chart for special teams vs the Seahawks:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

P

Corliss Waitman

-

-

-

K

Chris Boswell

-

-

-

LS

Christian Kuntz

-

-

-

H

Corliss Waitman

-

-

-

KR

Kenneth Gainwell

Kaleb Johnson

-

-

PR

Calvin Austin III

Scotty Miller

-

-

Seattle Seahawks' depth chart

This is the Seahawks' projected depth chart on offense vs the Steelers:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

WR

Cooper Kupp

Jake Bobo

-

-

LT

Charles Cross

Josh Jones

Mason Richman

-

LG

Grey Zabel

Jalen Sundell

Bryce Cabeldue

-

C

Jalen Sundell

Olu Oluwatimi

-

-

RG

Anthony Bradford

Jalen Sundell

-

-

RT

Abraham Lucas

Josh Jones

-

-

TE

AJ Barner

Eric Saubert

Elijah Arroyo

Nick Kallerup

WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tory Horton

Dareke Young

-

QB

Sam Darnold

Drew Lock

Jalen Milroe

-

FB

Robbie Ouzts

Brady Russell

-

-

RB

Kenneth Walker III

Zach Charbonnet

George Holani

-

This is the Seahawks' projected depth chart on defense vs the Steelers:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DT

Jarran Reed

-

-

-

NT

Byron Murphy II

-

-

-

DE

Leonard Williams

Mike Morris

-

-

RUSH

DeMarcus Lawrence

Derick Hall

Jared Ivey

-

MLB

Ernest Jones IV

Chazz Surratt

-

-

WLB

Tyrice Knight

Drake Thomas

-

-

SLB

Uchenna Nwosu

Boye Mafe

Derick Hall

Connor O'Toole

CB

Devon Witherspoon

Josh Jobe

Shaquill Griffin

-

CB

Riq Woolen

Nehemiah Pritchett

Derion Kendrick

-

S

Coby Bryant

Ty Okada

-

-

S

Julian Love

Nick Emmanwori

-

-

This is the Seahawks' projected depth chart for special teams vs the Steelers:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

K

Jason Myers

-

-

-

P

Michael Dickson

-

-

-

H

Michael Dickson

-

-

-

PR

Tory Horton

Jake Bobo

-

-

KR

George Holani

Dareke Young

-

-

LS

Chris Stoll

-

-

-

How to watch Steelers vs. Seahawks? TV channel and live stream details for the Week 2 game

The Aaron Rodgers era in Pittsburgh started with a bang in Week 1. The four-time MVP threw for 244 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions as he helped the Steelers to a win over his old side, the New York Jets. The game had the full Aaron Rodgers experience and has Steelers fans dreaming of a deep postseason run.

Next up for Rodgers and Co. is a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are famous for their defense so it could be a tougher game when compared to the previous fixture against the Jets.

The Seattle Seahawks started the season with a loss against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a forgettable debut for Sam Darnold as the one-time Pro Bowler begins life in Seattle.

The Seahawks will look to bounce back against the Mike Tomlin-coached Steelers. It's a tricky away game as they look to avoid starting the campaign with a 0-2 record.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

  • Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Venue: Acrisure Stadium
