Steelers vs. Seahawks projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks will face off in Week 2 of the 2025 season. The Steelers recorded an impressive win in Week 1 against the New York Jets, while the Seahawks suffered a loss against the San Francisco 49ers in their opening game.With that in mind, let's look at the starting lineups, depth charts, and game details for the contest.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup for Week 2Pittsburgh Steelers' projected starting lineupThese are the Steelers' projected starters on offense vs the Seahawks: Position Name LT Broderick Jones LG Isaac Seumalo C Zach Frazier RG Mason McCormick RT Troy Fautanu TE Pat Freiermuth TE Darnell Washington RB Jaylen Warren FB Connor Heyward QB Aaron Rodgers WR Calvin Austin III WR DK Metcalf These are the Steelers' projected starters on defense vs the Seahawks: Position Name DT Cameron Heyward NT Keeanu Benton DE Derrick Harmon LOLB T.J. Watt LILB Patrick Queen RILB Payton Wilson ROLB Alex Highsmith LCB Darius Slay FS Juan Thornhill SS DeShon Elliott RCB Joey Porter Jr. NB Jalen Ramsey These are the Steelers' projected starters on special teams vs the Seahawks: Position Name P Corliss Waitman K Chris Boswell LS Christian Kuntz H Corliss Waitman KR Kenneth Gainwell PR Calvin Austin III Seattle Seahawks' projected starting lineupThese are the Seahawks' projected starters on offense vs the Steelers: Position Name WR Cooper Kupp LT Charles Cross LG Grey Zabel C Jalen Sundell RG Anthony Bradford RT Abraham Lucas TE AJ Barner WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba QB Sam Darnold FB Robbie Ouzts RB Kenneth Walker III These are the Seahawks' projected starters on defense vs the Steelers: Position Name DT Jarran Reed NT Byron Murphy II DE Leonard Williams RUSH DeMarcus Lawrence MLB Ernest Jones IV WLB Tyrice Knight SLB Uchenna Nwosu CB Devon Witherspoon CB Riq Woolen S Coby Bryant S Julian Love These are the Seahawks' projected starters on special teams vs the Steelers: Position Name K Jason Myers P Michael Dickson H Michael Dickson PR Tory Horton KR George Holani LS Chris Stoll Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks depth chartPittsburgh Steelers' depth chartThis is the Steelers' projected depth chart on offense vs the Seahawks: Position First Second Third Fourth LT Broderick Jones Calvin Anderson - - LG Isaac Seumalo Spencer Anderson - - C Zach Frazier Ryan McCollum - - RG Mason McCormick Max Scharping - - RT Troy Fautanu Andrus Peat - - TE Pat Freiermuth Jonnu Smith - - TE Darnell Washington - - - RB Jaylen Warren Kenneth Gainwell Kaleb Johnson - FB Connor Heyward - - - QB Aaron Rodgers Mason Rudolph Skylar Thompson - WR Calvin Austin III Roman Wilson - - WR DK Metcalf Scotty Miller Ben Skowronek - This is the Steelers' projected depth chart on defense vs the Seahawks: Position First Second Third Fourth DT Cameron Heyward Isaiahh Loudermilk Esezi Otomewo - NT Keeanu Benton Daniel Ekuale Logan Lee - DE Derrick Harmon Yahya Black - - LOLB T.J. Watt Jack Sawyer - - LILB Patrick Queen Malik Harrison - - RILB Payton Wilson Cole Holcomb Carson Bruener - ROLB Alex Highsmith Nick Herbig - - LCB Darius Slay Brandin Echols - - FS Juan Thornhill Miles Killebrew - - SS DeShon Elliott Chuck Clark Jabrill Peppers - RCB Joey Porter Jr. Brandin Echols James Pierre - NB Jalen Ramsey - - - This is the Steelers' projected depth chart for special teams vs the Seahawks: Position First Second Third Fourth P Corliss Waitman - - - K Chris Boswell - - - LS Christian Kuntz - - - H Corliss Waitman - - - KR Kenneth Gainwell Kaleb Johnson - - PR Calvin Austin III Scotty Miller - - Seattle Seahawks' depth chartThis is the Seahawks' projected depth chart on offense vs the Steelers: Position First Second Third Fourth WR Cooper Kupp Jake Bobo - - LT Charles Cross Josh Jones Mason Richman - LG Grey Zabel Jalen Sundell Bryce Cabeldue - C Jalen Sundell Olu Oluwatimi - - RG Anthony Bradford Jalen Sundell - - RT Abraham Lucas Josh Jones - - TE AJ Barner Eric Saubert Elijah Arroyo Nick Kallerup WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Tory Horton Dareke Young - QB Sam Darnold Drew Lock Jalen Milroe - FB Robbie Ouzts Brady Russell - - RB Kenneth Walker III Zach Charbonnet George Holani - This is the Seahawks' projected depth chart on defense vs the Steelers: Position First Second Third Fourth DT Jarran Reed - - - NT Byron Murphy II - - - DE Leonard Williams Mike Morris - - RUSH DeMarcus Lawrence Derick Hall Jared Ivey - MLB Ernest Jones IV Chazz Surratt - - WLB Tyrice Knight Drake Thomas - - SLB Uchenna Nwosu Boye Mafe Derick Hall Connor O'Toole CB Devon Witherspoon Josh Jobe Shaquill Griffin - CB Riq Woolen Nehemiah Pritchett Derion Kendrick - S Coby Bryant Ty Okada - - S Julian Love Nick Emmanwori - - This is the Seahawks' projected depth chart for special teams vs the Steelers: Position First Second Third Fourth K Jason Myers - - - P Michael Dickson - - - H Michael Dickson - - - PR Tory Horton Jake Bobo - - KR George Holani Dareke Young - - LS Chris Stoll - - - How to watch Steelers vs. Seahawks? TV channel and live stream details for the Week 2 gameThe Aaron Rodgers era in Pittsburgh started with a bang in Week 1. The four-time MVP threw for 244 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions as he helped the Steelers to a win over his old side, the New York Jets. The game had the full Aaron Rodgers experience and has Steelers fans dreaming of a deep postseason run.Next up for Rodgers and Co. is a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are famous for their defense so it could be a tougher game when compared to the previous fixture against the Jets.The Seattle Seahawks started the season with a loss against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a forgettable debut for Sam Darnold as the one-time Pro Bowler begins life in Seattle.The Seahawks will look to bounce back against the Mike Tomlin-coached Steelers. It's a tricky away game as they look to avoid starting the campaign with a 0-2 record.Here's what you need to know about the game:Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025Game time: 1 p.m. ETLive stream: FuboTV and DAZNTV channel: FOXVenue: Acrisure Stadium