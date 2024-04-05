Stefon Diggs was nothing short of perfect in his time in Buffalo, but now it's time to move on. The already brilliant offense, led by CJ Stroud's rookie season, seems ready to put up big points in 2024.

Diggs has put up 1,000+ yards every season since 2018 and is right on the borderline of breaking 10,000+ receiving yards. Nico Collins put up 1,297 yards in 2023 and Tank Dell would have gone past a thousand had he remained healthy. The excellent off-season so far from Houston since the playoff loss in Baltimore just got a whole lot better today.

There was not a single throw that Stroud did not back himself to make in 2023. Diggs broke 100+ receptions four seasons straight and is the ultimate first-down machine in the NFL. Joe Mixon's arrival alongside Diggs has given a completely different outlook to this offense.

Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Dalton Schultz — how can you guard these four when they are on the field together? Diggs was one of the primary reasons Josh Allen was able to turn his career around and become one of the league's best quarterbacks. Stroud is already at those levels Allen became familiar with and is a force in the AFC.

All of a sudden, it looks like the Texans may be the biggest force to steal back the AFC from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stefon Diggs is in the upper echelon of wide receivers

Ever since the game-winner against the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs, Diggs has been on a sensational run. In the last three seasons, Diggs is fifth in total receiving yards (3,837). Additionally, Diggs's 29 touchdowns in that time are only bettered by Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Mike Evans. You know before the season even starts what to expect from the ex-Bills WR.

Diggs is five yards away from the elite 10,000+ receiving yards club and he's turned 30 only recently. Great receivers manage to keep their form going into their 30s and you should expect the same from Stefon Diggs. With a confident quarterback willing to attempt any throw, Diggs is going to put up similar names to his Buffalo days.

Stefon and Trevon Diggs (Dallas Cowboys) will not be too far apart from each other in the Lone Star State, and they are both phenomenal athletes. Enjoy what's to come Texans fans!