Stefon Diggs contract: Breaking down WR's lucrative $69,000,000 Patriots deal 

Stefon Diggs agreed to a blockbuster three-year $69 million max contract with the New England Patriots, the team announced on Friday. While there have been some inaccurate figures around the exact value of Diggs' deal, here's an accurate breakdown of the wideout's contract with the Pats.

All we know about Stefon Diggs' three-year deal with the New England Patriots

NFL: Former Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Getty

As per SI's Albert Breer, the base value of Stefon Diggs' three-year contract with the Patriots is $63.5 million, which can extend to $69 million if the receiver meets his targets. The contract includes $16.6 million in fully guaranteed money and $22.6 million guaranteed for injury.

Diggs will receive a $200,000 workout bonus in 2025, and his base salary for this year will be $2.9 million, which is fully guaranteed. The receiver also has a $3.4 million total if he plays all games this year.

In the 2026 season, Diggs will receive a base salary of $20.6 million, including $1.7 million guaranteed. His $200,000 workout bonus will remain the same and he will receive a total of $1.7 million in per-game roster bonuses. Diggs' $6 million injury guarantee becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026.

For the 2027 season, Diggs will earn a $20.6 million base salary, with $1.7 million in guaranteed money. He will continue to get $1.7 million in total for per-game roster bonuses and $200,000 as part of a workout bonus.

Diggs can earn $5.5 million in incentives as part of his max deal. He can unlock a $500,000 bonus at 70 catches, 80 catches, 90 catches, 100 catches and a $500,000 bonus at 1,000 yards, 1,100 yards, 1,200 yards and 1,300 yards. Diggs can also receive a $500,000 bonus for making it to the Pro Bowl each season.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Diggs in the fifth round in 2015. He played five seasons with them before he got traded to the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 offseason.

After a four-year stint in Buffalo, Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans, where he played for one season.

