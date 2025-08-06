  • home icon
  Stefon Diggs injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Patriots WR amid ACL rehab

Stefon Diggs injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Patriots WR amid ACL rehab

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 06, 2025 23:41 GMT
Stefon Diggs injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Patriots WR amid ACL rehab

Stefon Diggs is preparing for his first season with the New England Patriots after signing a three-year, $69 million deal with the AFC East franchise. After spending the 2024 season with the Houston Texans, following a trade from the Buffalo Bills, the wide receiver is ready to bounce back from a season-ending injury.

Diggs had suffered a torn ACL eight games into the season, marking the end of his promising tenure with C.J. Stroud and Co.

Should fantasy managers be concerned about Stefon Diggs?

This is a good question, considering how the 2024 season ended for Diggs. The four-time Pro Bowler became the WR1 in a Texans' offense that also had two solid options in Tank Dell and Nico Collins.

In eight games, Stefon Diggs recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns. The 2025 season will present a different challenge for Diggs, as the New England Patriots will give him a big workload as Drake Maye's WR1.

His ACL injury raised some eyebrows during the offseason, but the Patriots saw in him their best chance to maximize Maye's chance to unlock his potential. Ahead of training camp, Mike Reiss reported that Diggs wasn't part of the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, a positive sign for Patriots fans.

Diggs' evolution has gone according to plan. Evan Lazar of the team's official site (via CBS Sports) noted on Friday:

"(Diggs) is a cut above at the receiver position due to his separation quickness, efficient movements and ability to win at the catch point with magnet hands."

The wide receiver stated during his introductory press conference that he was progressing well in his recovery process, a claim that was confirmed in the following months. If you're planning on drafting him for your fantasy team, Diggs could be a solid addition.

Stefon Diggs' 2025 fantasy outlook

After his eight-game 2024 season, Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football WR Rankings place Stefon Diggs as the league's WR60 and the 137th-best player in the entire NFL.

Our fantasy analyzer projects 191.7 fantasy points for Diggs in 2025. This includes 70.43 receptions, 826.0 yards and 6.0 touchdowns. Joining a young team trying to figure things out might hurt Diggs' production, but he's a receiver who can elevate his QB's level.

Drake Maye should constantly look for Diggs on the field and Josh McDaniels could use him in different ways to open up opposing defenses. Diggs is a solid WR2 option for most fantasy owners.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

