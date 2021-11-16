"It was kind of surreal watching it" - Steph Curry reveals fanboy moment upon Cam Newton's Carolina return

Cam Newton's jubilant return to the Carolina Panthers has everyone excited. Just seeing Newton in the familiar blue, black, white and silver sends chills down the spines of hardcore NFL fans (and opponents alike).

"I'm just happy to be back, happy to be a contributor to a team that's already good, we're just trying to get over the hump... Keep pounding." @CameronNewton joined @Sara_Walsh after scoring two touchdowns in his return to the @panthers!

When Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gave Newton the ball on the goalline, it was only a matter of time before "Superman" took the ball and plunged into the endzone for a two-yard touchdown.

After scoring, Newton said the words that many have been clamoring for since his messy divorce from the Panthers franchise just a few years ago:

"I'm BAAAAACCCKKKKKK!"

Stephen Curry talks about his joy at seeing Cam Newton's first touchdown on Sunday

Similar to Cam Newton, Steph Curry is also a native hero of the Carolinas. Curry, the son of former Charlotte Hornets star Dell Curry, grew up in Charlotte and is a true Panters fan.

So it wasn't exactly a surprise when Curry stated his joy and happiness over seeing Cam Newton scoring, once again, as the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers:

"In true Cam fashion, his first touch he gets a score and his second touch he throws a touchdown. It was kind of surreal watching it for sure, just knowing how much of a fan I am and how weird it was watching Panther football without him."

"Obviously I wish him the best, and they got the win, so it's a little life that he breathed into the building. So I'm rooting for him...I love his vibe and his energy all the way around."

With that statement, Curry echoed the sentiments of many throughout the Carolinas and the NFL nation. Although there is a healthy respect for quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold, they did not feel right because of the history that Newton provided the franchise at that position.

Don't forget about Cam

Cam Newton has many records for the franchise that were earned during his nine-year tenure with the team. The Panthers drafted Newton as the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Those nine years helped redefine the Carolina Panthers franchise, with Newton earning NFL MVP honors in 2015 and taking the team to the Super Bowl in the same season.

Newton also holds the NFL records for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season (14) and the most total rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 70.

With Cameron Jerrell Newton back with the Panthers, we can finally say that "Superman" is back in the building.

Edited by Windy Goodloe