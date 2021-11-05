"Aaron Rodgers lied with a smirk on his face" - Stephen A. Smith questions Packers QB's character over vaccination status

Prominent media member and Aaron Rodgers fan Stephen A. Smith criticized and attacked the NFL's reigning MVP quarterback character after it emerged that Rodgers had slyly avoided revealing his vaccination status.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday before stories broke that he sidestepped the vaccination question by saying he was immunized. Rodgers' lie meant he could avoid the strict NFL protocols that unvaccinated players must adhere to.

The backlash has now kicked in at a high level as fans and media members displayed their incredulity at Rodgers' silliness.

This summer, Rodgers petitioned the NFL to have an “alternative treatment” count as a vaccination. The NFL denied his request and has considered him unvaccinated since the start of the season.



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Major add to the Rodgers story here from @RobDemovsky This summer, Rodgers petitioned the NFL to have an “alternative treatment” count as a vaccination. The NFL denied his request and has considered him unvaccinated since the start of the season. Major add to the Rodgers story here from @RobDemovsky. This summer, Rodgers petitioned the NFL to have an “alternative treatment” count as a vaccination. The NFL denied his request and has considered him unvaccinated since the start of the season.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… https://t.co/LXufOZlMLe

Media turn on Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers' mistake now paints him in a bad light. Since criticizing the Packers organization, Rodgers has made himself look selfish to his teammates, fans, and fellow athletes.

Other unvaccinated NFL players have been subjected to extreme restrictions because of their refusal to get the jab. Rodgers lied and avoided it all. Stephen A. Smith led the charge on his First Take program:

"I'm the one that coined the bad man moniker. Today is a bad day for me, the love I have for Aaron Rodgers is huge. Today is a bad day for Aaron Rodgers. He looks very bad today. He lied to his teammates, period. He lied with a smirk on his face."

Rodgers will now miss one of the biggest games of the season as the Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Packers are now short-handed as they take on the reigning AFC Champions.

Furthermore, the Packers and Rodgers have questions to answer. Carson Wentz started his vaccination status over the summer, and he's followed NFL protocols ever since. Rodgers has avoided the protocols and rules despite knowing he was unvaccinated.

It was a big mistake by Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They will undoubtedly face some consequences from the league. Rodgers and the Packers are now in a challenging position. Their season was going smoothly, and this was a headache they didn't need.

—@stephenasmith "Aaron Rodgers is a liar. Aaron Rodgers should be suspended." "Aaron Rodgers is a liar. Aaron Rodgers should be suspended."—@stephenasmith https://t.co/lu22f8vsVS

Smith went as far as to say Rodgers should be suspended. The NFL will surely open up an investigation and dole out a punishment that they feel is necessary. Aaron Rodgers won the PR war in the summer; he is losing this PR war, which is his fault. How they come back from this is unclear.

