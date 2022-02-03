"When you're black, they're looking for a reason not to hire you" - Stephen A. Smith addresses Brian Flores-Belichick situation 

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has initiated a lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices. A significant part of that lawsuit involves text messages he mistakenly received from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The text messages appear to show Belichick congratulating Brian Daboll on getting the head coaching position for the New York Giants days before Flores interviews for the same position.

Keith Grant @KeithGrant09 #BrianFlores , Bill Belichick's texts makes it seems that Daboll had the job before Flores had his interview. He even says congrats. I would feel terrible. So what are your thoughts on the text messages? How should Flores have felt after these texts? 🤷🏾‍♂️ #BrianFlores, Bill Belichick's texts makes it seems that Daboll had the job before Flores had his interview. He even says congrats. I would feel terrible. So what are your thoughts on the text messages? How should Flores have felt after these texts? 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/jl3mMdM78g

On the ESPN show First Take, Stephen A. Smith said that revealing text messages that are private makes people feel uneasy. Moreover, Smith asserts the difference between when white and black people come into work:

"My only question is, damn when you reveal private text messages, that makes people uncomfortable. Because when you do stuff like that, I'm just saying, you know how it is when it comes to us? And I say this and I'll say this, I always say this Keyshawn and then I'll stop. White people come to work and I've told white folks this, you come to work with a job to do every day. Black folks come with a responsibility because you got people in your community. You got to say this you got to say that make sure you do this. Make sure you do that texting me all day and morning telling me what to say like today on First Take.”

The ESPN personality concludes his comments, stating when you’re black, they’re looking for a reason not to hire you, which is counter to those who are white:

“This is what black folks do. We you know, we do that with each other and it's all love. It's all love, and I get that but the other part about a key is that when you black, they're looking for a reason not to hire you. Whereas with whites, they're willing to embrace reasons to hire you. I understand we understand that and so when you show yourself be someone willing to reveal private text message if that is the kind of things that make people reluctant and hesitant to talk to you."

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe



A NFL Now convo about that and new details about his accusation that Steve Ross offered to pay for Brian Flores was done being quiet and his lawsuit has a huge impact on the league & Black coaches watching to see what change happens.A NFL Now convo about that and new details about his accusation that Steve Ross offered to pay for #Dolphins losses. Brian Flores was done being quiet and his lawsuit has a huge impact on the league & Black coaches watching to see what change happens. A NFL Now convo about that and new details about his accusation that Steve Ross offered to pay for #Dolphins losses. https://t.co/TFeexOCQLX

Brian Flores and his lawsuit against the NFL

Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints

The 40-year-old head coach is suing the NFL and specifically named three other teams in his lawsuit: the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and New York Giants.

He alleges discrimination with respect to his interview process with the Broncos (back in 2019) and Giants and his firing last month by the Dolphins. His lawsuit, which is 58 pages in length, is seeking class action status.

Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks



- Miami owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for each loss

- Ross pressured him to tamper

- texts from Bill Belichick show that the Giants already had their coach picked before they even interviewed him. Alex Weprin @alexweprin Oh wow, Brian Flores suing the NFL and NY Giants, alleging racism in hiring. Includes private texts from Bill Belichick wigdorlaw.com/wp-content/upl… Oh wow, Brian Flores suing the NFL and NY Giants, alleging racism in hiring. Includes private texts from Bill Belichick wigdorlaw.com/wp-content/upl… This Brian Flores lawsuit is a BOMBSHELL. He alleges:- Miami owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for each loss- Ross pressured him to tamper- texts from Bill Belichick show that the Giants already had their coach picked before they even interviewed him. twitter.com/alexweprin/sta… This Brian Flores lawsuit is a BOMBSHELL. He alleges:- Miami owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for each loss - Ross pressured him to tamper - texts from Bill Belichick show that the Giants already had their coach picked before they even interviewed him. twitter.com/alexweprin/sta…

Flores also claims that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to give him an incentive to lose games in an effort to get the number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ross reportedly offered Flores $100,000 for every loss that season.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has released the following statement on Brian Flores’ allegations, calling them “false, malicious and defamatory.” #Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has released the following statement on Brian Flores’ allegations, calling them “false, malicious and defamatory.” https://t.co/jwGeEKD0bs

Flores maintains that Ross pressured him into going after a "prominent quarterback," which Flores declined to do to avoid breaching the tampering rules set in place by the NFL.

One thing that is for certain is that this lawsuit will not be going away anytime soon.

Edited by LeRon Haire