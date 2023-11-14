Bill Belichick is having his worst season as the New England Patriots head coach, with the team falling to 2-8 after a loss to the Colts in Germany in Week 10. The future Hall of Fame coach has fans questioning whether he will be in New England next season.

On an episode of ESPN's "First Take", Stephen A. Smith made it clear where he stands on the 71-year-old's future:

"I think it's over, I think that ultimately Bill Belichick will be gone. I think that he will be in either the nation's capital or he'll be coaching the Los Angeles Chargers because God knows they need a new head coach, there's no question about that. That's just the way that it goes, the reality is that it's a bad situation."

The loss to the Indianapolis Colts is the New England Patriots' third straight defeat and their sixth in their last seven games. Their lone two wins so far in the 2023 season were against AFC East rivals: the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

One of the biggest concerns that the three-time AP Coach of the Year is dealing with pertains to quarterback Mac Jones. The head coach benched Jones with under two minutes left in the game versus the Colts for Bailey Zappe.

After the Week 10 matchup, Belichick didn't go into details with reporters about why the change was made:

"Look, I made the decision, that's what it was. We'll deal with next week, next week."

Belichick could also make some roster moves to shake up the roster as he's also the team's general manager. New England will head into their bye in Week 11 with more questions than answers as they sit at the bottom of the AFC East.

How many losing seasons has Bill Belichick had as Patriots HC?

As it stands now, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is staring at just his fourth losing season in 24 seasons with the Patriots. It would be the first time it's happened in back-to-back seasons, having finished with an 8-9 record last season.

One bright spot was becoming the third head coach in NFL history with 300 wins with New England's win over the Buffalo in Week 7. Belichick would have to win out to get a winning season, which seems unlikely at this point.