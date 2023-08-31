Steve Keim salary: How much was former Cardinals GM's contract worth?

According to Kristy of ABTC Sports, former Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim earned a reported salary of roughly $5.5 million annually. Keim started earning this salary after rising to the front-office ranks with the Cardinals.

He started as one of the lesser-paid general managers in the league but eventually got a pay rise with his years of experience. Keim's last contract extension with the Cardinals was signed on March 2, 2022, following the expiration of his previous deal.

Steve Keim's Net Worth

According to All Famous Birthdays, Steve Keim is worth an estimated $5 Million. The former General Manager of the Arizona Cardinals was one of the longest-serving GMs in the league and was paid accordingly.

Keim was what you would call homegrown, as he rose the ranks in Arizona before getting the GM role. The Cardinals prepared him for the role rather than picking up a free-agent GM from another NFL side.

Steve Keim's Football Career

Steve Keim played left guard for NC State University and had big dreams of being a star in the NFL. He was a decent prospect coming out of college, as he was named captain of the NC. Keim was the state offensive line MVP in his senior year. He declared for the 1996 NFL draft but went undrafted.

Eventually, he signed as an undrafted free agent for the Miami Dolphins. Keim didn't succeed in the league as a player and moved to the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL in 1997. He retired after the completion of the 1997 CFL season.

Keim's next stop was the Arizona Cardinals, who he joined as a college scout in May 1998. He was great in the role and was promoted to Team Director of College Scouting in 2006 and later to Team Director of Player Personnel in 2008.

Keim kept rising the ranks in Arizona, being promoted to Executive Vice President of Player Personnel in May 2012 before being named General Manager on January 8, 2013. His elevation was a testament to his loyalty to the Cardinals and his ability to perform various roles for the franchise.

Keim's tenure as the GM of the Arizona Cardinals was filled with ups and downs. There were the Executive of the Year Awards won in 2013 and 2014. There were savvy draft moves over the years to make the Cardinals a perennial playoff contender in the league.

On the other hand, Keim has been privy to many questionable front-office decisions in the same timeframe. There was the dubious hiring of Kliff Kingsbury, who had yet to taste professional success. There's the handling of franchise QB Kyler Murray, who some believe to be overpaid and overprotected by the Arizona front office.

Keim stepped down as general manager of the Cardinals on January 9, 2023, thus ending over two decades of association with the franchise.