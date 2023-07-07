Streamer raises concerning issue for Anthony Richardson while revealing Colts QB’s Madden 24 rating

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft as their next franchise quarterback.

After searching for a steady franchise QB after Andrew Luck's surprising retirement in 2018, the Colts are hoping Richardson can be that guy after what he did this past season in college at Florida.

In a YouTube video posted by Joe Karp, he revealed Richardson's rating in Madden 24, while assessing his skills and attributes. Richardson will come in with a 77 overall rating, including an 87 on his throw power.

Karp said he thinks Richardson will have a great career but doesn't like who he will be throwing the ball to in Indy.

“Anthony Richardson who's also coming in at 77 overall, 83 Speed, 87 Throw Power, 81 Short Throw accuracy, and 84 deep accuracy. I think he's gonna be a great quarterback in the NFL but I still just don't like the Colts receivers."

Madden 24 is set to be released on August 18, 2023.

How good can Anthony Richardson make the Indianapolis Colts?

Anthony Richardson during the 2023 NFL Combine

Anthony Richardson will have a tough task in trying to flip the Indianapolis Colts around and making them a winning team in 2023.

The Colts haven't made the playoffs since the 2020 season, when they finished in second place in the division with an 11-5 record. Since then, they went 9-8 in 2021 and 4-12-1 in 2022, missing the playoffs two seasons in a row.

They suffered from lousy quarterback play from Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger this past season, resulting in them drafting Richardson.

Richardson is considered to be a boom-or-bust prospect by many and his college career tells that story. He went 6-7 in his career with the Florida Gators, completing only 54.7 percent of his passes. Richardson threw 3,105 yards and 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 career starts.

He will join an offense that features Jonathan Taylor, who many view as the best running back in the NFL. The Colts will be led by first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

Indianapolis plays in one of the least competitive divisions in football. They will have to dethrone Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished 9-8 last season to win the AFC South.

