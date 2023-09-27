Streaming Defenses: Top Week 4 Fantasy Football options for DST

Streaming defenses is a popular strategy during each fantasy football season. The basic idea is for fantasy managers to seek out a different defense each week based on finding a favorable matchup. This eliminates the need to waste a higher draft pick on a defensive unit, instead utilizing the waiver wire to find the best available weekly situation.

Targeting defenses that consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks is often a beneficial strategy because it often results in sacks and forced turnovers, and in turn, generates more fantasy points. Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season features several relevant options that should be available on the waiver wire in most leagues. Here are three of the best defenses to target.

Fantasy Football Defense rankings ahead of Week 4

Week 4 DST streamers

The following three defenses are currently available in many fantasy leagues for the 2023 NFL season, as they often went undrafted this year. Paired with their excellent matchups in Week 4 and ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks, they make sense as the top targets for fantasy managers using the streaming strategy.

#3 - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have recorded 12 sacks and two interceptions across their first three games this year. They now get an enticing matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 in their hostile home stadium in New Orleans for a rivalry game. The Buccaneers are also averaging fewer than 20 points per game, making the Saints' defense a strong fantasy option.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers currently rank in the top ten in total quarterback pressures, while also recording eight sacks and three interceptions. TJ Watt and company will be looking forward to a favorable matchup against a rookie quarterback, CJ Stroud when they face off against the Houston Texans in Week 4. Stroud has already been sacked 11 times and could be in for a long day against the Steelers' elite pass rush.

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

One of the most favorable strategies for streaming defenses in fantasy football is to target teams playing against weak quarterbacks. No better example exists right now than Zach Wilson, the only quarterback in NFL history to record the worst overall passer rating in two consecutive seasons. This makes the Kansas City Chiefs defense a solid option this week, as well as all of the New York Jets' opponents for as long as Wilson remains the starter.

