Strength of schedule 2021: Who has the toughest, and easiest schedule for the 2021 NFL season?

The 2021 NFL Draft has been completed and it's time for the NFL to release the schedule for the 2021-2022 NFL season. With the way that NFL formats are scheduled each year, the majority of the games have been pre-determined. Tomorrow night, all the games will finally have dates and times attached to them.

Who has the easiest path to a possible playoff run? Which NFL team has the toughest path to a playoff run? Let's take a look at the strength of the schedule for all 32 NFL teams.

Who has the easiest path to a playoff run during the 2021 NFL season?

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have the easiest path to the NFL playoffs for the 2021-2022 NFL season. Philadelphia's opponents this season had an overall record of (115-140-1) during the 2020 season. Which breaks down to a win percentage of (.451).

Philadelphia Eagles Home/Away Schedule for 2021 NFL Season:

Home

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Football Team

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Football Team

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

The Eagles are playing in the worst division in the NFL since the 2020 season. Washington won the NFC East with a record of (7-9). The Eagles traded away Carson Wentz and fired head coach Doug Pederson. Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts will be eased into their first full season as starters and head coach.

Who has the toughest path to a playoff run the 2021 NFL Season?

Washington Football Team v Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a tough loss to their rivals, the Cleveland Browns, in the Wild Card playoff round. It's going to be a long road to the playoffs for the Steelers in 2021. Pittsburgh has the number one strength of schedule with their opponents recording an overall record of (155-115-2). This breaks down to a win percentage of (.574) for Steelers opponents.

Gonna follow some Steelers fans here today. RETWEET & LIKE THIS TWEET IF YOU’RE A @STEELERS FAN‼️#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/qFmJ1HPL20 — NajeeNation™ (@NajeeNation22) May 8, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers Home/Away schedule for 2021 NFL season:

Home

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Away

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

The Steelers have a tough road to make back in the playoffs in 2021. The AFC North has improved majorly. Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland will all be tough outs for the Steelers. If they want to make the playoffs in 2021, the Steelers will need to handle business inside their division.

Ranking the strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams

NFL

NFL Strength of Schedule Rankings:

Pittsburgh Steelers: .574 (155-115-2) Baltimore Ravens: .563 (152-118-2) Chicago Bears: .550 (149-122-1) Green Bay Packers: .542 (147-124-1) Minnesota Vikings: .531 (144-127-1) Cincinnati Bengals: .529 (144-128) Detroit Lions: .529 (143-127-2) Las Vegas Raiders: .526 (142-128-2) Cleveland Browns: .518 (140-130-2) Los Angeles Rams: .515 (140-132) Kansas City Chiefs: .511 (138-132-2) Seattle Seahawks: .511 (139-133) Tennessee Titans: .507 (138-134) Arizona Cardinals: .507 (138-134) Washington Football Team: .504 (136-134-2) Houston Texans: .504 (137-135) Los Angeles Chargers: .493 (133-137-2) Jacksonville Jaguars: .491 (133-138-1) San Francisco 49ers: .489 (132-138-2) New York Jets: .489 (132-138-2) New England Patriots: .489 (133-139) New Orleans Saints: .483 (131-140-1) Buffalo Bills: .478 (130-142) Indianapolis Colts: .478 (130-142) New York Giants: .474 (128-142-2) Carolina Panthers: .472 (128-143-1) Denver Broncos: .471 (127-143-2) Miami Dolphins: .471 (128-144) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: .465 (126-145-1) Atlanta Falcons: .454 (123-148-1) Dallas Cowboys: .452 (122-148-2) Philadelphia Eagles: .451 (115-140-1)

What is the formula behind the NFL Schedule creation?

-- NFL teams will play six games against the other three teams in their division

-- The teams will also play four games against each team in one of the other three divisions in their conference. This is something that the NFL rotates on each year. Each NFL team will play teams in their conference at least once every three years.

As you get ready to devour the ‘21 NFL schedule beginning 8p ET Wednesday on @nflnetwork, here’s a refresher on team opponents, including for the new 17th game. As always, the league tries to make the schedule as tough as possible for your team and your team only. pic.twitter.com/qGnpdSg18u — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) May 11, 2021

-- NFL teams will play four games against each team in the four other divisions in the opposite conference. This is also rotated by the NFL each year. An NFL team will play every team in the other conference once every four years.

-- Each team will play two games against teams that finished in the same position during the previous season. For example, if the Cowboys finish (10-7), then they'll play another team from a different division that also finished (10-7). These games are against conference opponents.

2021-2022 NFL season Home/Away schedules for all 32 teams

NFL Logo

AFC East: 2021 NFL Schedule

New England Patriots

Home:

Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away:

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Buffalo Bills

Home:

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Football Team

Away:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

New York Jets

Home:

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles

Away:

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

Home:

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens

New York Giants

Away:

Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

AFC North: 2021 NFL Schedule

Baltimore Ravens

Home:

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Away:

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks

Away:

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Home:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

Away:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Home:

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers

Away:

Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South: 2021 NFL Schedule

Houston Texans

Home:

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers

Carolina Panthers

Away:

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans

Home:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs

New Orleans Saints

Away:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts

Home:

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away:

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Denver Broncos

Atlanta Falcons

Away:

Cincinnati Bengals

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

AFC West: 2021NFL Schedule

Kansas City Chiefs

Home:

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers

Away:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Tennessee Titans

Washington Football Team

Denver Broncos

Home:

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets

Washington Football Team

Detroit Lions

Away:

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders

Home:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles

Miami Dolphins

Washington Football Team

Chicago Bears

Away:

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers

Home:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings

Away:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals,

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team

NFC East: 2021 NFL Schedule

Philadelphia Eagles

Home:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Football Team

Away:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Washington Football Team

New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys

Home:

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

Washington Football Team

Away:

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Football Team

New England Patriots

New York Giants

Home:

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

Washington Football Team

Away:

Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Football Team

Miami Dolphins

Washington Football Team

Home:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Away:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills

NFC North: 2021 NFL Schedule

Green Bay Packers

Home:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills

Away:

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings

Home:

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys

Away:

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears

Home:

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

New York Giants

Away:

Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders

Detroit Lions

Home:

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles

Away:

Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos

NFC South: 2021 NFL Schedule

New Orleans Saints

Home:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Green Bay Packers

Away:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Football Team

Tennessee Titans

Atlanta Falcons

Home:

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Detroit Lions

Washington Football Team

Away:

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Away:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team

Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers

Home:

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Minnesota Vikings

Washington Football Team

Away:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans

NFC West: 2021 NFL Schedule

San Francisco 49ers

Home:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons

Away:

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks

Home:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints

Away:

Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Football Team

Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Rams

Home:

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away:

Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens

Arizona Cardinals

Home:

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers

Away:

Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns