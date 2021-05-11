Strength of schedule 2021: Who has the toughest, and easiest schedule for the 2021 NFL season?

The 2021 NFL Draft has been completed and it's time for the NFL to release the schedule for the 2021-2022 NFL season. With the way that NFL formats are scheduled each year, the majority of the games have been pre-determined. Tomorrow night, all the games will finally have dates and times attached to them.
Who has the easiest path to a possible playoff run? Which NFL team has the toughest path to a playoff run? Let's take a look at the strength of the schedule for all 32 NFL teams.
Who has the easiest path to a playoff run during the 2021 NFL season?
The Philadelphia Eagles have the easiest path to the NFL playoffs for the 2021-2022 NFL season. Philadelphia's opponents this season had an overall record of (115-140-1) during the 2020 season. Which breaks down to a win percentage of (.451).
Philadelphia Eagles Home/Away Schedule for 2021 NFL Season:
Home
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Washington Football Team
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New Orleans Saints
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Washington Football Team
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Detroit Lions
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
The Eagles are playing in the worst division in the NFL since the 2020 season. Washington won the NFC East with a record of (7-9). The Eagles traded away Carson Wentz and fired head coach Doug Pederson. Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts will be eased into their first full season as starters and head coach.
Who has the toughest path to a playoff run the 2021 NFL Season?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a tough loss to their rivals, the Cleveland Browns, in the Wild Card playoff round. It's going to be a long road to the playoffs for the Steelers in 2021. Pittsburgh has the number one strength of schedule with their opponents recording an overall record of (155-115-2). This breaks down to a win percentage of (.574) for Steelers opponents.
Pittsburgh Steelers Home/Away schedule for 2021 NFL season:
Home
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans
Away
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Buffalo Bills
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
The Steelers have a tough road to make back in the playoffs in 2021. The AFC North has improved majorly. Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland will all be tough outs for the Steelers. If they want to make the playoffs in 2021, the Steelers will need to handle business inside their division.
Ranking the strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams
NFL Strength of Schedule Rankings:
- Pittsburgh Steelers: .574 (155-115-2)
- Baltimore Ravens: .563 (152-118-2)
- Chicago Bears: .550 (149-122-1)
- Green Bay Packers: .542 (147-124-1)
- Minnesota Vikings: .531 (144-127-1)
- Cincinnati Bengals: .529 (144-128)
- Detroit Lions: .529 (143-127-2)
- Las Vegas Raiders: .526 (142-128-2)
- Cleveland Browns: .518 (140-130-2)
- Los Angeles Rams: .515 (140-132)
- Kansas City Chiefs: .511 (138-132-2)
- Seattle Seahawks: .511 (139-133)
- Tennessee Titans: .507 (138-134)
- Arizona Cardinals: .507 (138-134)
- Washington Football Team: .504 (136-134-2)
- Houston Texans: .504 (137-135)
- Los Angeles Chargers: .493 (133-137-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: .491 (133-138-1)
- San Francisco 49ers: .489 (132-138-2)
- New York Jets: .489 (132-138-2)
- New England Patriots: .489 (133-139)
- New Orleans Saints: .483 (131-140-1)
- Buffalo Bills: .478 (130-142)
- Indianapolis Colts: .478 (130-142)
- New York Giants: .474 (128-142-2)
- Carolina Panthers: .472 (128-143-1)
- Denver Broncos: .471 (127-143-2)
- Miami Dolphins: .471 (128-144)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: .465 (126-145-1)
- Atlanta Falcons: .454 (123-148-1)
- Dallas Cowboys: .452 (122-148-2)
- Philadelphia Eagles: .451 (115-140-1)
What is the formula behind the NFL Schedule creation?
-- NFL teams will play six games against the other three teams in their division
-- The teams will also play four games against each team in one of the other three divisions in their conference. This is something that the NFL rotates on each year. Each NFL team will play teams in their conference at least once every three years.
-- NFL teams will play four games against each team in the four other divisions in the opposite conference. This is also rotated by the NFL each year. An NFL team will play every team in the other conference once every four years.
-- Each team will play two games against teams that finished in the same position during the previous season. For example, if the Cowboys finish (10-7), then they'll play another team from a different division that also finished (10-7). These games are against conference opponents.
2021-2022 NFL season Home/Away schedules for all 32 teams
AFC East: 2021 NFL Schedule
New England Patriots
Home:
- Buffalo Bills
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Miami Dolphins
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
Home:
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Washington Football Team
Away:
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
Home:
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles
Away:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
Home:
- Buffalo Bills
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Baltimore Ravens
- New York Giants
Away:
- Buffalo Bills
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New England Patriots
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
AFC North: 2021 NFL Schedule
Baltimore Ravens
Home:
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams
Away:
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Home:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Tennessee Titans
- Seattle Seahawks
Away:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
Home:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- Arizona Cardinals
Away:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
Home:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- San Francisco 49ers
Away:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- New York Jets
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC South: 2021 NFL Schedule
Houston Texans
Home:
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Carolina Panthers
Away:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Buffalo Bills
- Cleveland Browns
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Miami Dolphins
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Home:
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New Orleans Saints
Away:
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts
Home:
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Miami Dolphins
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Home:
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos
- Atlanta Falcons
Away:
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans
AFC West: 2021NFL Schedule
Kansas City Chiefs
Home:
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Buffalo Bills
- Green Bay Packers
Away:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Football Team
Denver Broncos
Home:
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Jets
- Washington Football Team
- Detroit Lions
Away:
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Las Vegas Raiders
Home:
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Football Team
- Chicago Bears
Away:
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- Indianapolis Colts
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers
Home:
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Minnesota Vikings
Away:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals,
- Denver Broncos
- Houston Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Football Team
NFC East: 2021 NFL Schedule
Philadelphia Eagles
Home:
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Washington Football Team
Away:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Washington Football Team
- New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys
Home:
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Arizona Cardinals
- Washington Football Team
Away:
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Washington Football Team
- New England Patriots
New York Giants
Home:
- Dallas Cowboys
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Washington Football Team
Away:
- Chicago Bears
- Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New Orleans Saints
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Washington Football Team
- Miami Dolphins
Washington Football Team
Home:
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Seattle Seahawks
Away:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Buffalo Bills
NFC North: 2021 NFL Schedule
Green Bay Packers
Home:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Buffalo Bills
Away:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
Minnesota Vikings
Home:
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Dallas Cowboys
Away:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Los Angeles Chargers
Chicago Bears
Home:
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New York Giants
Away:
- Cleveland Browns
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Las Vegas Raiders
Detroit Lions
Home:
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles
Away:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Denver Broncos
NFC South: 2021 NFL Schedule
New Orleans Saints
Home:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Green Bay Packers
Away:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Washington Football Team
- Tennessee Titans
Atlanta Falcons
Home:
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Football Team
Away:
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Chicago Bears
Away:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Football Team
- Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers
Home:
- Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings
- Washington Football Team
Away:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans
NFC West: 2021 NFL Schedule
San Francisco 49ers
Home:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
Away:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Rams
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans
- Cincinnati Bengals
Seattle Seahawks
Home:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- New Orleans Saints
Away:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- San Francisco 49ers
- Washington Football Team
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Rams
Home:
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Minnesota Vikings
- New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens
Arizona Cardinals
Home:
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Carolina Panthers
Away:
- Chicago Bears
- Dallas Cowboys
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns