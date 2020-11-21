Sunday Night Football: NFL Week 11 TV schedule, time and live stream

Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season features a "Sunday Night Football" division rivalry game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to even the score after losing at home to Las Vegas in Week 5.

Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' this week?

The 8-1 Kansas City Chiefs make the trip to meet with the 6-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have had this game circled on their schedule since Week 5. That's when the Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Kansas City and took down the Chiefs, 40-32. The Raiders' defense has been the only team to force Mahomes to throw an interception this season.

Las Vegas is also the only team to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL season. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will look to repeat his performance against the Chiefs. In Week 5, Jacobs rushed for 77 yards and had 2 touchdowns.

Derek Carr also had a good game against the Chiefs. He threw for 347 yards and had 3 touchdowns. The Raiders QB would find a reliable target during the game in rookie Henry Ruggs III, who had his best game in the NFL by racking up 118 yards and a touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes wants to avenge the loss to the Raiders. The Kansas City Chiefs were haunted by penalties. The Chiefs would commit 10 penalties for 94 yards. Mahomes passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown. Travis Kelce, arguably the NFL's best tight end, would have a big game for the Chiefs with 108 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The key to this game for the Las Vegas Raiders is to run the football with the same success as they did in Week 5. Las Vegas' defense will look to keep Tyreek Hill out of the end zone again. The Las Vegas Raiders defense is giving up 112.7 rushing yards per game and have given up 13 rushing touchdowns. In Week 5, Las Vegas held the Chiefs to just 80 rushing yards.

Ready to take down the house 🎰 pic.twitter.com/gHUpWivMfx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2020

Kansas City will look to use the NFL's top-ranked passing offense to their advantage. The Chiefs defense has improved since their last meeting and they will look to lock up the running game of the Raiders. Patrick Mahomes will look to prove that he is the MVP in the NFL by having a big game.

One thing that is for sure is that this is a must-watch game. Both teams have explosive offenses in their own ways. Raiders will look to dominate on the ground and the Chiefs will look to dominate through the air. If you want to see fireworks tune in on Sunday night to watch the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

'Sunday Night Football' TV schedule

What time is the NFL game on Sunday night?

8:20 p.m. EST

What channel is the NFL game on Sunday night?

NBC

'Sunday Night Football' Live Stream

NBC Sports

FuboTV