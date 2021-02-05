Super Bowl 2021 weather update: Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When thinking of the perfect location for Super Bowl LV, one place comes to mind, Tampa, Florida. The weather in Florida is almost perfect in February: not too hot not too cold, perfect football weather. This is the exact type of weather that is needed for the Super Bowl.

This type of weather favors both offenses. Kansas City Chiefs like to throw the football around. Tampa Bay Buccaneers also don't mind throwing the ball either. If the weather takes a turn for the worse, Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the stronger run game.

Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II could play a huge role in this year's Super Bowl. Tom Brady has shown in the past that the way to beat the Chiefs is to keep Mahomes on the sideline. With Bruce Arians stating that he lets Tom Brady make decisions, we could potentially see the Bucs run the football a lot on Sunday.

With Leonard Fournette having a tremendous success in this years playoffs, Tampa Bay will most likely test out their run game and if it's successful they will go to it often. Especially, if the weather starts to make an impact.

We're as ready as we've ever been. pic.twitter.com/lu2vhnyv2t — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2021

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be paying close attention to the weather. It is not likely that either team bases their offense on the weather, but they will both make adjustments if needed. With that being said, let us take a look at the weather report for Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LV weather report: Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

According to AccuWeather.com during the day in Tampa, Florida the temperature will be a high of 73 degrees with a RealFeel of 77 degrees. It is supposed to be very humid during the day. There is a chance of morning rain and a thunderstorm followed by a passing shower in the afternoon.

Super Bowl LV is set to kick off at around 6:30PM EST. During this time it should be around 58 degrees with a RealFeel of 57 degrees. They're predicting that it will be cloudy around kick off time.

We could get used to this, @RJStadium 😍 pic.twitter.com/XtKXi4gY08 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 2, 2021

The wind will be blowing towards the north at 5 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 8 mph during the game. There is a 11% chance of rain during Super Bowl LV and a 5% chance of thunderstorms. It has been noted that the cloud cover will be about 83%.

It should be a perfect night for football on Sunday. With all the rain and thunderstorms passing in the morning and afternoon. It will be a cool night of football.